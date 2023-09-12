Delegation for 9.12.23: Endangered — Venezuela — Ag disaster — Bowden boost — hot, hot, hot

Endangered or insecure?

Should concerns about the future of a species of whales mean the military stops using part of the Gulf of Mexico as a training zone?

Most Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation say national security takes priority over sea mammals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) may soon designate 28,270 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico as a critical habitat for Rice’s whales. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott led a bicameral letter to NOAA Administrator Richard Spinred urging consideration of granting the Department of Defense permission to continue using the Eglin Gulf Test Range.

“A national security exception would allow for these critical national security missions to continue while acknowledging that the U.S. Air Force, and other users of the EGTTR, have operated responsibly in the Gulf for more than 50 years.”

Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Scott Franklin, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Giménez, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, John Rutherford, Michael Waltz and Daniel Webster, all Florida Republicans, co-signed the letter.

The Eglin flight range supports the 96th Test Wing, making it the only qualified air-to-ground supersonic range east of the Mississippi River. The letter argues that the U.S. military remains behind both China and Russia regarding hypersonic technology, and limiting the use of the Gulf could prevent any advances. Meanwhile, there’s no sign that the use of the range ever impacted Rice’s whales negatively.

Of course, Rice’s whales were only recognized as a distinct species in 2021, and the Gulf of Mexico remains the only known habitat worldwide for the sea beasts. Only about 50 to 100 whales are known to live. NOAA said the creatures are typically spotted in the 100- to 400-meter depths.

Florida port advocates raised issues about proposed protections for the whales before. The Florida Ports Council sent a letter to NOAA challenging a “vessel slowdown zone” restricting nighttime water travel to 10 knots within waters 100 to 400 meters deep from Pensacola to Tampa Bay.

Scott and Rubio previously signed a letter to Spinred challenging proposed rules in the Atlantic on right whales, a separate species sparking similar regulation on waters from Northeast Florida to South Carolina.

South American surge

As refugees from South America come to the U.S., they have historically settled in Florida in higher concentrations than nearly any other state.

Rubio, ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, said migration is about to spike up from some of those countries.

“There was a record number of both Venezuelan and Ecuadorian migrants who were encountered in the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama,” Rubio said at a hearing last week. “In five to six weeks or less, some of those folks will begin arriving at our southern border. I’m really interested to know how we work with, not just the other countries in transit, but ultimately with our own immigration enforcement officials, to prepare for that sort of surge.”

According to the Pew Research Center, about 47% of Venezuelan Americans in the U.S. live in Florida, more than any other state. About 10% of Ecuadorian Americans live in Florida, putting the state behind only New York and New Jersey.

Political unrest and deteriorating security contribute to the mass migration, he said. But that shows why America needs to prioritize its relationship-building in the hemisphere.

“I just want to share with you that as I meet with leaders and others in the area, there’s this perception it’s sometimes better to be America’s adversary or irritant than it is to be America’s ally,” Rubio said.

He suggested that many Latin American leaders feel the U.S. is more likely to pressure friends than enemies.

“This preexists this administration. These are complaints I’ve heard under previous administrations,” he said. “But how do we address that?”

Florida’s senior Senator said the view in Latin and South America must change soon or the U.S. will face continued challenges at the border and elsewhere.

Ag disasters

As Scott pushes for a vote on replenishing the Disaster Relief Fund, he also wants to ensure it boosts Florida agriculture. The Naples Republican visited Clewiston with Franklin and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and promoted the legislation with growers.

“Florida’s agriculture industry is known around the world, and the success of our state wouldn’t be possible without our growers and ranchers,” he said.

“Unfortunately, things are tough for hardworking families in our state right now as prices keep rising and natural disasters cause mass losses of crops and livestock. I know Florida’s agricultural communities have been laser-focused on hurricane recovery following Hurricanes Ian and Idalia — and I’m fighting to make sure they get all the disaster relief they deserve.”

Scott’s Federal Disaster Responsibility Act would grant the Department of Agriculture the authority to issue block grants to any agriculture producers impacted by natural disasters in 2022, such as Hurricane Ian. The bill explicitly mentions Florida citrus and Georgia peach growers.

Simpson stated support for the effort.

“Florida’s agriculture community suffered more than a billion dollars in damage and losses during last year’s hurricane season, and they are now recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Idalia,” Simpson said, encouraging Congress to pass Scott’s bill and the House to take up a companion filed by Cammack, a Gainesville Republican.

Virginia interest

A car crash in Virginia has Gaetz, the Fort Walton Beach Republican, demanding answers on how President Joe Biden’s administration tracks undocumented people.

Virginia law enforcement said that on Aug. 19, Yacarely Diaz-Castro crashed into a Chesapeake police officer conducting a traffic stop. The officer, whose name has not been released, was put in the hospital for a time in serious condition, with a fractured skull and broken vertebrate, according to local news outlet 13 News Now. Police say Diaz-Castro was intoxicated, but Gaetz was more frustrated to hear she was in the country illegally.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Gaetz demanded to know how Diaz-Castro had not been deported.

“Diaz-Castro was known to your department. She is from Nicaragua and entered the United States illegally seven months ago, and she allegedly claims to have received a ‘Notice to Report’ Form I-385,” Gaetz wrote.

“This document, while itself an unlawful papering over of your open-border policies, does mandate a recipient report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within 60 days, at which point the illegal alien should begin removal proceedings by receiving a ‘Notice to Appear.’”

Boosting Bowden

Former Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden is gone but not forgotten, with Sunshine State Republicans pushing for a posthumous congressional recognition. Sen. Scott and Rep. Neal Dunn seek to grant the perennial winner on the field and conservative stalwart off it a Congressional Gold Medal.

“Coach Bobby Bowden was a leader on the field and in his community. While his grit and determination led the Seminoles to victory on many occasions, his kindness and generosity made him one of the most highly respected individuals in Florida,” said Dunn, a Panama City Republican whose district includes Florida State University. “We are all grateful for his contribution to the Seminole Nation and the Sunshine State.”

Scott added, “While Coach Bobby Bowden was a legend on the football field, it is the generations of students, athletes, and countless others he led and served off the field that will forever define his greatness as an extraordinary leader, Floridian and American. Coach Bowden will be forever a Seminole, forever a Floridian, and with this legislation forever honored and recognized by the United States Congress for his lifetime of service and leadership.”

Bowden won 316 games for Florida State, with two national championships along the way, seemingly satisfying the requirement to “have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.”

Right to privacy

Democrats in the delegation had their eyes on the Florida Supreme Court this week, focusing on arguments against a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and his extremist lapdogs in the Florida Legislature have no right to interfere in the personal and private lives of Florida women and people of reproductive age,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat. “The Legislature’s 15-week abortion ban and subsequent six-week abortion ban are radical attempts to control Floridian’s bodies and health care decisions.”

The Florida Legislature passed the measure after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade. Still, opponents have argued Florida’s Constitution also has a guaranteed right to privacy that conflicts with the new restriction.

“The state constitution includes a critical privacy clause that keeps us free of government intrusion in our private lives, which the court has previously ruled includes the right to an abortion,” Frost said. “Our Florida Supreme Court Justices must uphold their oath to protect and defend our constitutional rights and, as such, the right to safe abortion and reproductive care in Florida.”

Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, said the case has ramifications beyond Florida.

“Today’s Supreme Court case will carry massive ramifications for women across Florida and the entire Southeast,” Frankel said.

“Gov. DeSantis’ cruel abortion ban would restrict access to abortion care before many women even know they are pregnant. Women should have the freedom to make the decision of when or whether to start or grow a family without interference from politicians.”

Hot in Tampa

Rep. Kathy Castor chaired the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, though that dissolved when Republicans won a majority in the chamber. But the Tampa Democrat said environmental threats persist even if that committee no longer meets.

She hosted a virtual town hall with WFLA Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli to discuss the trends related to extreme weather. This conversation occurred after Hurricane Idalia struck the state a year after Hurricane Ian.

“Weather events are becoming more extreme and frequent and it is costing us,” Castor said. “We are paying $40 billion alone this year in weather-related costs. It’s smart policy to reduce climate pollution, reduce costs, and become more resilient over time, all while creating good-paying American jobs.”

Berardelli said changes in weather patterns are evident in the U.S. and worldwide.

“You may have noticed this summer was actually one of the warmest summers on record in the Tampa Bay area, not just here but around the state,” he said, noting August in Tampa was the hottest month on record.

Castor touted the Inflation Reduction Act, which included several resiliency efforts and alternative energy investments.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act, America is building new ways to utilize renewable energy resources,” she said. “We can fight climate change by lowering costs, creating good-paying jobs and upholding our moral obligation to provide our children and future generations a livable planet.”

Berardelli called the legislation “tremendous.” “With this bill, we are creating a cleaner environment and making as much progress as we possibly can. Failure is not an option,” he said.

Double the disaster

The drain on the Disaster Relief Fund has meant some long-term payments for past disasters were on hold while new needs take priority. But a recent disaster struck parts of the Gulf Coast before the old bills were paid.

“Recovery from Ian and recovery from Idalia are inseparable in my district,” said Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican. He sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell asking any payment issues to Southwest Florida be resolved.

“There is great concern that Charlotte County does not have the adequate funds to recover from Idalia, due largely to having not yet received the appropriate FEMA money from Ian,” he said. “I am asking FEMA to follow through on the outstanding actions and process pending requests in a timely and clear process. This funding is urgently needed for my district to recover from Ian so we can properly address Idalia’s recovery and prepare for the next storm amid Florida’s peak hurricane season.”

Steube wrote that if the region can’t be reimbursed promptly for the disasters, it could leave the area unprepared for the next hurricane.

“Given the financial burden of not just Ian but now Idalia on Charlotte County, I ask FEMA to finish the necessary steps for my constituents to recover and be prepared for the next natural disaster,” he wrote.

More than a tweet

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz recalled the memory of those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks at a ceremony in Miramar unveiling a sculpture made of steel beams salvaged from the scene of New York City’s twin towers.

Accompanying the Weston Democrat were other elected officials, including state Rep. Robin Bartleman, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and former City Commission member, now state Senate candidate Barbara Sharief.

Wasserman evoked how the event has changed the country, perhaps irrevocably.

“This shared horror and heartache not only left an indelible mark on our collective soul, it is an assault that still influences America’s foreign policy and domestic policy 20 years on,” she said. “Today, we remember those innocent victims, the mother, father, son or daughter, sister or brother or neighbor and friends.

“We also honor the heroic New York City firefighters and police department officers who sacrificed everything,” she said.

On this day

Sept. 12, 1958 — “Supreme Court bars Little Rock delay in desegregation” via The New York Times — Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus issued a proclamation closing all four high schools in Little Rock. He acted after the Supreme Court had refused to permit a delay in integration at Central High School. The Governor said the closing was necessary to prevent “impending violence and disorder.” Faubus also signed into law 15 measures passed by a recent Special Session of the Legislature. Some give him sweeping discretionary powers over the state’s education systems, including the right to close schools.

Sept. 12, 2001 — “NATO to support U.S. retaliation” via CNN — NATO unanimously declared the hijack attacks on the U.S. to be an assault against all member states. Secretary-General George Robertson said the U.S. would receive support for military action from its 18 NATO partners if foreign nationals committed the assaults. It is the first time in 52 years that the alliance has invoked Article V — the NATO self-defense charter that says if one member state is under attack, all other member nations will defend it. The decision opens the way for NATO military and logistic support to any U.S. retaliation.

