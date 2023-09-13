Donald Trump rips Ron DeSantis’ ‘crashing’ poll numbers

Former President Donald Trump continues to slam Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign on Truth Social, depicting the Florida Governor’s presidential campaign as an abject failure while suggesting media properties linked to Rupert Murdoch have no interest in telling that story

“DeSanctimonious Poll numbers are Crashing,” Trump posted early Wednesday morning.

“Is it that he is a not very skilled politician, or perhaps his not so long ago fight against Farmers, Social Security, and MediCare??? Or maybe it’s the lack of loyalty to the man who took the DeSanctus failing campaign, and through a strong Endorsement, got him elected. Whatever it is, few have ever witnessed a drop so fast and so severe. It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?”

This follows on another Trump comment from Tuesday.

“Why doesn’t Fox News, or the Globalist Wall Street Journal, put up the tremendous polls that are being released daily showing that I am up on their ‘candidate,’ Ron DeSanctimonious, & all of the others that are having a good time ‘running’ (but with no results!), by record type numbers. ‘Aida’ Hutchinson just scored a big, fat ZERO. What is he doing? Same for Sloppy Chris Christie, a complete psycho with nothing to say. I hope they are all having a good time. Poll: I’m beating Crooked Joe BIG!!!”

The Race to the White House polling average supports Trump’s narrative regarding the lopsided polling in the 2024 Republican presidential race. The former President has 54% support, 40 points more than DeSantis, with other candidates in single digits.

The delegate projections are even more lopsided, meanwhile, with the Governor far short of the needed 1,235 to win.

If the field remains full of candidates, DeSantis is projected to get just 100 delegates at next year’s Republican Convention.

If the field consolidates after the first four states, DeSantis isn’t seen as benefiting meaningfully. He would get just 216 delegates according to these projections.