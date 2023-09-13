Ron DeSantis rolls out Maine campaign leadership team

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to suggest his campaign is in the race for the long haul, and he is now announcing leadership positions for his Maine operation.

“Ron DeSantis’ leadership stands out to me like no Republican candidate has before, and that’s why I am proud to endorse DeSantis for President. He is truly the only candidate who can defeat Joe Biden and get the job done for Americans with no drama and no excuses,” said former House Republican Leader Josh Tardy, who is the current Chair of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services.

“I am endorsing Ron DeSantis for President because he is the fighter we need to lead our Great American Comeback,” said Trey Stewart, the leader of Senate Republicans in the state.

“We have seen Joe Biden do so much damage to this country and hardworking Mainers are struggling under Bidenomics. 2024 is our chance to reverse our nation’s decline and Ron DeSantis is the only leader in the race who can do that. I’ve seen what he’s done to make Florida the best state to do business and we need his strong leadership in the White House.”

“Joe Biden is accelerating America’s decline and endangering my generation’s future,” added Rep. Reagan Paul, who is billed by the campaign as a “Gen Z Christian conservative.”

“We need a young, conservative leader in the White House with a fixed moral compass who will fight for the American people again. Ron DeSantis is the only leader who can beat Joe Biden, reverse the decline, and revive America’s future. I am proud to endorse him for President.”

The Maine campaign leaders will be charged with kindling enthusiasm for DeSantis in a state that seems like Donald Trump country according to the only poll we’ve seen, a Digital Research survey released back in June.

In that poll, the former President commands 59% support, well ahead of DeSantis’ 27%. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming’s 10% is good for third place. Former Vice President Mike Pence (5%) and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley (3%) round out the field.