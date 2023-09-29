September 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Julio Fuentes: Ensuring access to care for all in Florida
Unwelcome news about Florida and vaccines.

Guest AuthorSeptember 29, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis claims GOP debate opponents didn’t ‘act like a President should act’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis stands with truckers as he blasts electric vehicle rules in California

HeadlinesInfluence

Report: Progressive won’t renew 100,000 insurance policies

Development and creation of coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 .Coronavirus Vaccine concept in hand of doctor blue vaccine jar. Vaccine Concept of fight against coronavirus.
To add insult to injury, Hispanic Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Now that the calendar has flipped from Summer to Autumn, many Floridians find themselves thinking about the lingering to-do item of protecting themselves from illnesses the new season may bring.

With a potential health crisis on its way this year, it’s important that we all have access to the tools that will guard against it.

Just this month, the CDC warned of an impending ‘triple-demic’ on the horizon — a rising combination of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV threatening to take hold of the country if Americans don’t take all necessary steps to guard against each disease.

New antiviral treatments present a key to the fight against rising COVID-19 cases. The challenge is that there are significant barriers to accessing these treatments, particularly for historically underserved populations.

Pharmacies, often hailed as the most accessible health care providers in the country, could play an essential role in this fight for access to care. With 9 in 10 Americans living within 5 miles of their community pharmacy, it’s critical for pharmacists to be able to request and order COVID-19 therapeutics without difficulty.

Unfortunately, this isn’t currently the case.

The new Health Partner Order Portal (HPOP) enables pharmacies and other providers to request and order therapeutics procured by the U.S. government.

However, administrative barriers in the ordering process are widespread, creating a significant obstacle to rural — and typically low-income — communities.

Essentially, with complex new processes imposing a heightened burden on pharmacists, those located in rural communities find themselves at a distinct disadvantage — often lacking the resources available to navigate the new system while still managing ongoing responsibilities.

In Florida specifically, these obstacles to care are on full display with a mere 33% of pharmacies in the state currently carrying antivirals. Unfortunately, this challenge to receive medical care is nothing new for historically underserved communities.

Florida is one of just 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid eligibility to cover low-income adults (those with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level).

To add insult to injury, Hispanic Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In fact, Hispanic populations are almost twice as likely to contract COVID-19 than their White counterparts and four times as likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than their White counterparts. With statistics this concerning, it’s critical that these hurdles be overcome — and soon.

Through broadened pharmacy access nationwide, our neighbors will be able to get relief closer to home and can receive tests and answers to their questions from health care providers they’re comfortable with. This fall, I urge federal and state officials alike to break systemic barriers to care.

By alleviating the administrative burden on pharmacies serving rural and underserved populations, all our neighbors will be protected going into this cooler season.

___

Julio Fuentes is the president and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Post Views: 0

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew College send cease-and-desist to Bard College over 'Alt New College' effort

nextSuspended Miami Commissioner ousted from Republican Party leadership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories