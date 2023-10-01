October 1, 2023
Disney battle ratchets up as company demands documents from Ron DeSantis

Associated Press

DeSantis-Disney-side-by-side copy
The company is looking for a smoking gun.

The legal fights between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis ratcheted up this week.

The Florida Governor asked that the company’s First Amendment lawsuit against him be tossed from federal court, and Disney demanded emails, texts and other communications from the Governor’s Office in a separate state court lawsuit originally brought by DeSantis appointees of Walt Disney World’s governing district.

The legal filings marked an escalation in the battle between the entertainment giant and DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. The confrontation started last year when Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, and DeSantis retaliated by taking over the governing district that provides municipal services for the 25,000-acre Disney World theme park resort in Florida.

Associated Press

