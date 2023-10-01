October 1, 2023
Matt Gaetz says he’ll try to oust Kevin McCarthy from the Speakership
As a shutdown looms, the war of words continues.

October 1, 2023

Matt-Gaetz Kevin McCarthy
“I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid,” Gaetz told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown.

Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he made with House Republicans in January when he ran for Speaker. As a result, Gaetz said he would be filing a “motion to vacate the chair,” as House rules permit.

No Speaker has ever been removed from office through such a move. Procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy, a California Republican, should remain speaker.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Joe

    October 1, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Gaetz is going to go down like he’s in the backseat with a 17-year-old girl… which will hopefully damage his gubernatorial aspirations and save Fla GQP voters from their worst impulses.

    Reply

  • Rick Whitaker

    October 1, 2023 at 10:58 am

    gaetz needs to watch his own back. both gaetz and desantis are despised by nearly everyone in the country. with that lack of support, all gaetz can do is run his maga mouth.

    Reply

