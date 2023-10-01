Allison Tant to kick off House re-election campaign with Tuesday fundraiser

State lawmakers are beginning to shift into campaign mode as we inch closer to an even-numbered year.

Look no further than Democratic state Rep. Allison Tant, who will informally launch her campaign with a fundraiser this week. First elected in 2020, the kickoff marks the beginning of Tant’s third House campaign.

“Your support has been invaluable, and I can’t wait to see you there for food, drinks, and a great conversation about how together, we can build a brighter future for District 9,” the Tant campaign wrote in an email advertising the event, slated for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Food Glorious Food in the Capital City.

As of writing, no challenger has filed to run against the Tallahassee incumbent. Tant formerly chaired the Florida Democratic Party.

The campaign kickoff will add to Tant’s already impressive fundraising. She’s received more than $47,000 in contributions to her personal account from January through June of this year. Her affiliated political committee, People First Leadership, has collected $46,000 through the same period.

Her district covers Tallahassee and other parts of Leon County, along with areas in Jefferson and Madison counties. Those in attendance will naturally include North Florida familiars like Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, former area-lawmakers Loranne Ausley and Bill Montford and State Attorney Jack Campbell.

Tant scored a major legislative victory during the past Session. She and Democratic Sen. Lori Berman successfully ushered legislation that codified duties owed to “dependent adult children” — unmarried adults with disabilities who need additional support. Despite coming from two sponsors in the minority party, the bill received unanimous support in the Republican Legislature and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure (SB 226) into law in June.

In the beginning of September, there were just more than 111,000 voters registered across House District 9. About 48,700 of those voters are registered Democrats. Republican registrations make up about 39,000. Roughly 21,500 voters are non-party affiliates.