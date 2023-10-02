Florida gas prices fall fast despite expensive oil

Oil prices continue to rise, yet gas prices in Florida saw a marked dip in the past week, dropping 10 cents through last week.

Over the last two weeks, Florida gas prices declined 20 cents per gallon to $3.49 Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average since late July, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“Gas prices are moving lower, even as the price of oil remains nearly 2023 highs,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second-consecutive 18 cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week.”

Oil prices settled at $90.79 per barrel last week, a 1% uptick from last week despite a slight end-of-week drop. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies (OPEC+) is unlikely to change its oil output policy at a meeting Wednesday, several OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Early last month, Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude from the global market and boosting energy prices.

In Florida, gas remains priciest in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are paying an average $3.70 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.65) and Port St. Lucie ($3.60).

The cheapest gas can be found in Pensacola ($3.33), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.46) and Melbourne-Titusville ($3.39).

Nationwide, California has the most expensive gas by far. Drivers and motorcyclists there are paying $6.06 per gallon on average. Nevada and Washington are second- and third-most expensive, at $5.16 and $5.13 per gallon, respectively.

The best pump deals are in Mississippi, where motorists are paying about $3.23 per gallon, followed by Georgia ($3.23) and South Carolina ($3.31).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.