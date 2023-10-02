October 2, 2023
Ron DeSantis plans return trip to South Carolina Wednesday
Image via WCSC.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis South Carolina
Can the Governor catch Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in polls?

Ron DeSantis is headed for the Palmetto State later this week, according to his supportive Never Back Down political action committee.

The Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate has two events in Upstate South Carolina advised to the public Wednesday.

DeSantis will be in Spartanburg for his first stop at 10 a.m. at an American Legion post on West Park Drive.

From there, he will go to Greenville for a 12:30 stop at “Revel.” Bring your appetite, as a BBQ lunch will be provided.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. But polling in the Palmetto State suggests he isn’t breaking through with Republican voters.

The Race to the White House polling average shows DeSantis in third place with 11%, trailing former President Donald Trump (46%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (17%). DeSantis does lead U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (9%).

A National Public Affairs survey from late September shows the Florida Governor above that average, with 13% support, but still behind Haley and Trump. Pollsters described DeSantis’ South Carolina campaign as “stuck in neutral” during a podcast outlining their results.

The most recent Fox News poll of 809 of the state’s likely Republican Primary voters, also conducted late last month, shows DeSantis at 10%, 36 points behind Trump and 8 points behind Haley.

Meanwhile, at least one September survey had DeSantis in fourth place in the state. In a Washington Post poll, DeSantis was at 9%, behind Trump (46%), Haley (18%) and Scott (10%).

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

