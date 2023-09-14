September 14, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis in 4th place in South Carolina

A.G. Gancarski
September 14, 2023

DeSantis press SC
The Washington Post poll has Florida's Governor under 10%.

New South Carolina polling shows fourth-place Ron DeSantis with single digit support.

The Washington Post commissioned the survey of 506 Republicans, conducted between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11. It finds DeSantis at 9%, behind former President Donald Trump (46%), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (18%) and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (10%). No other candidate has more than 5% support.

DeSantis is the top second choice, at 21%, followed by Haley (16%), Scott (15%), Vivek Ramaswamy (9%) and Trump (7%).

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. This is just the latest poll showing him having difficulty, however.

An August poll from The Trafalgar Group found DeSantis and Scott tied at 14%, 34 points behind Trump.

National Public Affairs survey conducted Aug. 7-9 showed DeSantis at 13% support, just 2 points ahead of Haley and Scott, and 32 points behind Trump.

Manhattan Institute survey in July had the former President with a more than 2-to-1 lead, 43% to 21% for the Florida Governor, with Haley and Scott further back.

Another poll showed DeSantis in third place. In that July Fox Business poll, Trump pulled 48% support, with Haley at 14%, DeSantis at 13% and Scott at 10%. Other candidates were in single digits.

DeSantis has ground to make up in South Carolina, a read supported by the Race to the White House polling average. On average, Trump has 46% support, with DeSantis at 14%. Home-state candidates Scott (11%) and Haley (10%) are close behind.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • PeterH

    September 14, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Every Republican candidate for president has vowed to ban abortion nationwide if given the opportunity!

  • Michael K

    September 14, 2023 at 8:56 am

    I’m going to guess that all those uber-wealthy donors who gave Ron luxury private jet travel, accommodations, and fancy golf games — all unreported, Clarence Thomas style, of course – might be re-considering their “generosity” even though Ron steered millions of public dollars and favors their way. By all accounts, Ron is a loser – and the more that is revealed the more we see what a grifter and phony he is. So much for his “working class” roots.

