Poll: Ron DeSantis slips to 3rd place in South Carolina

Ron DeSantis has joked about renting a “sublease” in South Carolina to chase votes in its presidential primary, and a new Fox Business poll indicates he needs to call a real estate agent now.

The survey of 808 likely Primary participants released Sunday shows DeSantis in a competitive third place, behind not only former President Donald Trump but also former Palmetto State Gov. Nikki Haley. Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is close behind DeSantis, suggesting he could be in fourth place soon.

Trump has 48% support, with Haley at 14%, DeSantis at 13%, and Scott at 10%. Other candidates are in single digits.

The irony in Haley and Scott surging in South Carolina is in part because the Governor has indicted them as being part of a “culture of losing” that has gripped the Republican Party.

DeSantis’ political operation has targeted Haley specifically due to her criticisms of how Florida’s Governor has dealt with the Walt Disney Company. And the Governor has devoted time to the state recently, including a rally in Tega Cay where security removed a kid with a Rainbow Flag, and a press conference in West Columbia where DeSantis vowed to wipe the “woke” out of the military.

The new poll is the latest to show DeSantis has ground to make up in the state, a read supported by the Race to the White House polling average. On average, Trump has 41% support, with DeSantis at 18%. In-state candidates Haley and Scott are at 10% each, meanwhile.