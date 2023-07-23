July 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis slips to 3rd place in South Carolina

A.G. GancarskiJuly 23, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Tim Scott closes in on 2nd place Ron DeSantis in Iowa

HeadlinesTech

Musk says Twitter to change logo to ‘X’ from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.

HeadlinesInfluence

House Speaker Paul Renner says homeowners insurance market will stabilize ‘in a couple of years’

AP DeSantis Pride
Nikki Haley has a marginal lead in a survey released Sunday.

Ron DeSantis has joked about renting a “sublease” in South Carolina to chase votes in its presidential primary, and a new Fox Business poll indicates he needs to call a real estate agent now.

The survey of 808 likely Primary participants released Sunday shows DeSantis in a competitive third place, behind not only former President Donald Trump but also former Palmetto State Gov. Nikki Haley. Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is close behind DeSantis, suggesting he could be in fourth place soon.

Trump has 48% support, with Haley at 14%, DeSantis at 13%, and Scott at 10%. Other candidates are in single digits.

The irony in Haley and Scott surging in South Carolina is in part because the Governor has indicted them as being part of a “culture of losing” that has gripped the Republican Party.

DeSantis’ political operation has targeted Haley specifically due to her criticisms of how Florida’s Governor has dealt with the Walt Disney Company. And the Governor has devoted time to the state recently, including a rally in Tega Cay where security removed a kid with a Rainbow Flag, and a press conference in West Columbia where DeSantis vowed to wipe the “woke” out of the military.

The new poll is the latest to show DeSantis has ground to make up in the state, a read supported by the Race to the White House polling average. On average, Trump has 41% support, with DeSantis at 18%. In-state candidates Haley and Scott are at 10% each, meanwhile.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Tim Scott closes in on 2nd place Ron DeSantis in Iowa

One comment

  • 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

    July 23, 2023 at 10:59 am

    🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories