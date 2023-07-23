Police execute meth bust at former Orlando Sentinel managing editor’s home

An Orlando arrest put a former Orlando Sentinel editor at the center of a story bound for headlines.

Orlando Police conducted an investigation at the Greenwood Street home belonging to Jane Healy. Meanwhile, police arrested Randall Healy Clark, Healy’s son, on a number of drug related charges, including trafficking in methamphetamines with an amount exceeding 14 grams.

He also faces charges of possessing methamphetamine and other controlled substances with intent to sell. Clark is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and Vicodin.

Voter registration records show Clark’s home address as Healy’s home.

Photos obtained by Florida Politics also show a woman with a similar appearance to Healy being arrested at the home, though no records have been published indicating she was arrested. Police would only confirm an investigation was underway.

“Orlando Police Department did conduct an investigation on Greenwood Street,” Orlando Police media relations manager Andrea Otero. “This is a complex investigation and any information on arrests or specific criminal activity is not available at this time.”

Healy may be best known statewide as the longtime editorial page editor and managing editor of the Sentinel. In her op-ed capacity, Healy in 1988 won the newspaper its first-ever Pulitzer Prize, and she later was listed as a finalist for journalism’s highest honor on multiple other occasions.

Since leaving the Sentinel, Healy has continued to maintain a high-profile presence within the Orlando community. In March, she was named as a Co-Chair of the Tourist Development Tax Advisory Committee in Orange County. That board has its next meeting set for Tuesday, July 25.

But throughout that time, lawmakers for the area say an investigation has been underway surrounding Healy’s home.

“Over a year ago we received concerns from two to three constituents who were suspicious of drug production at the property,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, “and when we shared the concerns with OPD, they informed us that they were aware of the concerns and were investigating.”

Some residents of the Lake Davis neighborhood posted similar allegations, and suggested criminal activity spanned back years.

Leah Shepherd, a local political consultant, posted photographs online of SWAT team officers at Healy’s house. “This home has had pervasive drug activity for over a decade,” she posted on Instagram.

She also posted photos that appear to show other individuals in handcuffs at Healy’s home.

Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics contributed to this report.