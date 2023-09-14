Gov. DeSantis-backed billboards woo Chicago cops

The state of Florida is launching an ad campaign targeting law enforcement officers in Chicagoland.
Billboards will be erected in Chicago and surrounding areas promoting the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, which could put $5,000 in the pockets of cops looking to relocate to the Sunshine State.
Why Chicago? Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation making it easier for immigrants to become police officers there.
HB 3751 stipulates “that an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process is allowed to apply for the position of police officer, deputy sheriff, or special policeman” beginning next year.
“Florida strongly supports law enforcement and has consistently enacted commonsense criminal justice policies to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a statement from the Governor’s Office rolling out this initiative.
“We stand behind our citizen officers, and we give them the tools to succeed professionally and personally. Other states deputize non-citizens, enact policies that favor criminals over victims, and work to overtly or covertly defund the police, but not in Florida. I look forward to welcoming the Illinois men and women in blue to the law-and-order state.”
DeSantis has riffed on Chicago frequently in recent months.
“I just look at real estate values in Naples,” DeSantis quipped.
“When those are going up, I know Chicago has done something stupid again and people are fleeing. So that’s what’s happened. They had a horrible run under their Mayor (Lori Lightfoot) and how do they respond? They elect somebody even more left than the current Mayor,” DeSantis said in New Hampshire, referring to the recent election of Brandon Johnson.
“That is not going to work. Crime, I think, has already started to shoot up even above what it was because the attitude is like, you know what, let the inmates run the asylum,” DeSantis continued. “That does not work.”
The Governor has taken his Chicago chiding literally around the world, even warning Japanese businessmen about the city’s problems during his global trip this year.
“Chicago used to be one of the greatest cities in America. It’s had huge problems and there’s really a major need to go a different direction, and they elect someone that’s going to keep going in the same bad direction at an accelerated pace,” DeSantis lamented in Japan.
DeSantis also has criticized the state of Illinois writ large.
“I run into people in Florida, Naples, Fort Myers,” DeSantis said in Iowa. “They will tell me if they’re from Illinois, I mean, you can sense the bitterness about how Illinois is governed. They’re, they’re happy to be in Florida, but they are frustrated.”
DeSantis predicted “refugees” would be Sunshine State-bound after the aforementioned mayoral election.
“We are going to get more refugees as a result of that because it’s like, you know, you see what’s not working and you go even further in that direction. You just wonder, like, what is going on? But there’s no question that, I think, you’re going to continue to see a downward (trend) there,” DeSantis added, predicting “probably more residents” would come to the Sunshine State.
He offered similar comments during a political speech in New Hampshire.
“You have a city going down the tubes and they elect somebody that’s going to put it down the tubes even faster. I can tell you this, Naples property values are going to be going up in the state of Florida,” the Florida Governor told the New Hampshire Republican Party.
He said the same thing to the Heritage Foundation. “They just elected someone even more left. I can tell you, I’m going to see more people moving to Naples as a result of that election. That’s just the way it works.”
The Governor has spoken in Illinois this year, addressing a police union outside of Chicago, and in Peoria, where he made jokes to Republicans about “dead people voting” in his 2022 election, giving him “numbers like out of Chicago.”
Polling of Illinois Republicans, meanwhile, reveals he could use some of those dead people in next year’s Primary. In a survey of Illinois Republican registered voters conducted between Aug. 24 and Aug. 27 by Cor Strategies, DeSantis is 43 points behind Donald Trump, good for a distant second place, with just 10% support.
5 comments
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
September 14, 2023 at 10:19 am
Yet another reason, America, to Vote Desantis for POTUS 2024 & 2028.
Thank you for your support and your realization that voting for any other candidate will be the stupidest, most foolish, most @55wholeish thing you ever did or ever will do in your entire life.
Thanks again,
EPA
*Blast Out Loud Patriotic USA USA Music to further annoy Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s*
*Free Bumper Sticker*
*Earl Pitts American Fan On Board*
Joe The Plumber
September 14, 2023 at 10:55 am
@Earl above as you and the nation know I helped Trump beat Hillary way back in 2016. I often felt Trump should have incentivised LE’s to move to the safety of conservative run states rather than staying in those Leftist war zones. But Trump never did.
I just feel now its time to upgrade to a better class of Republican and one that we will be assured 2 terms from. Trumps too old for 2 terms and Joe The Plumber is voting Desantis. Joe
Joe The Plumber
September 14, 2023 at 10:58 am
Question for Earl
Who else is just handing out free bumper stickers to everybody in the world that wants one?
Answer just Earl
My Take
September 14, 2023 at 11:35 am
LA long ago used to target the south for police tŕansfer recruiting, to get èxperienced antiblack çops.
Now DeSScriminatis is doing the opposite with Chicago and brutal cops. He’s been at it foŕ a while.
Ocean Joe
September 14, 2023 at 12:05 pm
They complain about Democrats spending money on SNAP programs and school lunches, but paying for propaganda stunts like this and flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard are OK.