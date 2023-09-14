September 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sierra Club endorses Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor
Image via Daniella Levine Cava.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 14, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Patty Sheehan faces Katie Koch, Randy Ross in re-election bid

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Down by 50+ points in Texas, Ron DeSantis slates campaign trip

HeadlinesJax

Ron DeSantis slates Northeast Florida fundraisers for Monday

DLC - DLC
‘Under Mayor Levine Cava's leadership, we have become an international leader in climate action and innovation.’

A local chapter of the eco-focused Sierra Club wants to see Daniella Levine Cava serve a second term as Miami-Dade Mayor.

As it did in January 2020 during her first run at the county’s top elected office, the Sierra Club Miami Group is again throwing its support behind Levine Cava.

“As an environmental champion, she has a proven track record of taking decisive action to safeguard and conserve our precious ecosystem while simultaneously preparing us for the challenges of the future,” the group’s president, Noel Cleland, said in a statement.

“Miami-Dade is on the front lines of climate change, but under Mayor Levine Cava’s leadership, we have become an international leader in climate action and innovation. With our Mayor’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, we are eager to support her re-election and continue making progress together.”

The Wednesday endorsement comes two days after Levine Cava’s campaign announced it had collected more than 5,000 petition signatures toward getting on the 2024 ballot without paying a qualifying fee — her preferred method since her 2014 run for the Miami-Dade Commission.

“I am deeply honored to once again receive the endorsement of our county’s environmental advocates, who have played a pivotal role in preserving our precious South Florida ecosystem,” she said in a statement of her own.

“Together, we are making progress protecting our environment and addressing the challenges of climate change — but there is still more work to be done in the fight to build a sustainable and vibrant future for our community.”

So far, four candidates are running to unseat Levine Cava. Two are fellow Democrats: business consultant Monique Barley-Mayo and trapeze artist Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero. The others are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid and conservative influencer Alex Otaola, who is running with support from GOP operative Roger Stone.

The race is nonpartisan, meaning all candidates for Mayor compete against one another regardless of party. If any candidate secures more than 50% of the vote during the Aug. 20, 2024 Primary Election, he or she will secure victory outright.

If none do so, the two candidates with the most Primary votes will compete in a runoff, culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis-backed billboards woo Chicago cops

nextRon DeSantis slates Northeast Florida fundraisers for Monday

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    September 14, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Breaking News America:
    Dook 4 Brains Fake Environmentalist Club endorses Dook 4 Brains Leftist Candidate.
    Earth Shattering,
    EPA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories