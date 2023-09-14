September 14, 2023
Ron DeSantis slates Northeast Florida fundraisers for Monday
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/3/23- Gov. Ron DeSantis after taking the oath of office for his second term, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010323CH034
The Governor will be in Green Cove Springs, Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville with supporters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning a number of fundraisers in the Jacksonville area Monday, returning to his home turf to reconnect with longtime allies and reliable donors alike.

The swing starts off Monday in Green Cove Springs, where former Rep. Travis Cummings and current legislative candidate Judson Sapp are among the hosts for a breakfast event. Cummings was on of his early endorsers during the Governor’s Primary campaign back in 2018.

That event starts with a 9:30 a.m. VIP reception followed by a general reception at 10 a.m. The VIP event costs $10,000 a couple or $5,000 for an individual, while the general reception is half of that contribution level. Location is available with an RSVP to [email protected].

The fundraising tour moves from Clay County to St. Johns for lunch, with the Governor holding a luncheon event starting at 12:30 p.m., with a VIP event an hour before that. The host committee is in formation, and includes DeSantis’ former commander in the Navy, Daniel Bean. The contribution levels are the same as the breakfast in Green Cove and the location is also available via RSVP to [email protected]

The Monday evening event in Duval County includes House Speaker Paul Renner, Duval County School Board member April Carney, former Jacksonville City Council member Stephen Joost, Ambassador John Rood and Daniel Bean.

That event includes a silver contribution level of $1,500, which secures admission to the general reception at 7 p.m. The $3,300 gold level allows for general admission to the reserved area, while the $6,600 platinum tier allows attendees to participate in the 6 p.m. VIP reception.

RSVPs to [email protected] will secure location data for the Jacksonville nightcap event.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    September 14, 2023 at 11:57 am

    More money to be thrown into the furnace of bad ideas, of course if you’re a developer and you can finegle a $96,000,000 interchange on I-95, throwing money at him is a pretty good deal.

    Reply

