‘Political considerations’ won’t drive Ron DeSantis’ VP pick

If he gets the Republican presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis says he won’t factor in demographics or desires of political interest groups when choosing his Vice President.

On the Hugh Hewitt Show, the Florida Governor said “political considerations” wouldn’t drive him to make the mistakes that Joe Biden, Charlie Crist and Andrew Gillum made in selecting their running mates, as what he calls his “first decision as President.”

Regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, referred to often by DeSantis as “impeachment insurance” for President Biden, DeSantis suggested Harris couldn’t be President. “The problem is, the No. 1 thing you have to do is somebody that can do the job,” he said.

“No. 2 is somebody that shares your vision and shares your priorities.”

The Governor then suggested that running mate should be able to “articulate that and be a good spokesman for it.”

“And so that’s what I would look for. I wouldn’t worry about the political considerations in terms of this or that. I don’t think ultimately, it really makes a difference.”

Regarding Gillum and Crist and their running mate choices, DeSantis didn’t even bother to name Chris King and Karla Hernandez-Mats.

“My opponent made a pick that wasn’t as good,” DeSantis said, comparing King to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. Gillum selected King after defeating him in the 2018 Democratic Primary.

“And then this re-election, my opponent picked the head of the Miami Dade teachers union,” DeSantis continued, regarding Crist’s quixotic pick ahead of last year’s lopsided loss. “And so it’s a window, it’s a window into your executive decision-making. And so you got to get that right.”

DeSantis, who is traveling in South Carolina Wednesday under the banner of his Never Back Down super PAC, clearly trusts his Lieutenant Governor. As DeSantis has barnstormed the country, Nuñez has handled more and more executive branch functions, such as press conferences for official reasons.