October 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project invades Donald Trump’s South Florida sanctuary: ‘You’re a loser’

Anne GeggisOctober 4, 20235min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Greg Folley passes $500K mark in open HD 81 race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Oddsmakers: Michelle Obama is a better bet to become President than Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump
Forget the polls showing him cruising to the Republican nomination for President, latest Lincoln Project brands Trump the 'loser in chief.'

Fresh from facing fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom, the Lincoln Project is buying up airtime and digital space so that former President Donald Trump’s planned Mar-a-Lago retreat is no sanctuary from what’s closing in on him.

“Broke,” has a female narrator — her voice dripping with contempt — addressing Trump directly about how, “everything you ever built was built on a lie.” Operatic violin flourishes rise as the screen flashes with some of his most well-known failures that have borne his name: the casino, the steaks, the wine.

“Oh, Donald, you’re broke — and busted,” the narrator says, emphasizing the last word. “A fraud, a con, a low-rent rip-off artist. … Now America knows it.”

The one-minute video is being targeted to run digitally around Trump Tower and the Manhattan courthouse now featuring his fraud trial. It will then follow him to South Florida, running on West Palm Beach’s Fox News cable station.

Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy organization, is spending about $15,000 to rent some space in Trump’s head “as he sits in bed at Mar-a-Lago hate-watching Fox News,” the press release for the video says.

The spot filled with flashes of unflattering photos hits hard on the current situation with the civil fraud trial in which Trump is accused of overvaluing his properties to leverage loans and undervaluing his properties to escape paying taxes. The judge in the case has already ruled that he and his co-defendants are liable for fraud and the Attorney General is seeking to ban him and his sons from doing business in New York.

“The courts are shutting down your crooked shell companies in New York,” the narrator says. “Bank fraud, insurance fraud, you know those are crimes, right, Donald?”

It’s also reminding him that the high-thread count pillowcase he lays his head on each night might soon be replaced with something rougher.

“Bankruptcy won’t save you this time,” the narrator explains.

“You’ll have to sell everything off,” she adds, as the camera zeroes in on a snap of Trump’s wife, Melania, looking startled.

It’s all been built on what Lincoln Project Founder Rick Wilson calls “Trump’s empire of lies.”

The shot of Trump’s wife was intentional, the release says.

“Even Melania renegotiated the pre-nup,” Wilson said. “The loser is facing the pressure now and there’s no one he can look to for help.”

Certainly, TV commercials offer no escape.

“Broke, busted, the loser-in-chief,” the ad wraps up.

But some might call him the Republican nominee to be the 47th U.S. President if GOP Primary polls are to be believed.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 10.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories