Lincoln Project invades Donald Trump’s South Florida sanctuary: ‘You’re a loser’

Fresh from facing fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom, the Lincoln Project is buying up airtime and digital space so that former President Donald Trump’s planned Mar-a-Lago retreat is no sanctuary from what’s closing in on him.

“Broke,” has a female narrator — her voice dripping with contempt — addressing Trump directly about how, “everything you ever built was built on a lie.” Operatic violin flourishes rise as the screen flashes with some of his most well-known failures that have borne his name: the casino, the steaks, the wine.

“Oh, Donald, you’re broke — and busted,” the narrator says, emphasizing the last word. “A fraud, a con, a low-rent rip-off artist. … Now America knows it.”

The one-minute video is being targeted to run digitally around Trump Tower and the Manhattan courthouse now featuring his fraud trial. It will then follow him to South Florida, running on West Palm Beach’s Fox News cable station.

Lincoln Project, which bills itself as a pro-democracy organization, is spending about $15,000 to rent some space in Trump’s head “as he sits in bed at Mar-a-Lago hate-watching Fox News,” the press release for the video says.

The spot filled with flashes of unflattering photos hits hard on the current situation with the civil fraud trial in which Trump is accused of overvaluing his properties to leverage loans and undervaluing his properties to escape paying taxes. The judge in the case has already ruled that he and his co-defendants are liable for fraud and the Attorney General is seeking to ban him and his sons from doing business in New York.

“The courts are shutting down your crooked shell companies in New York,” the narrator says. “Bank fraud, insurance fraud, you know those are crimes, right, Donald?”

It’s also reminding him that the high-thread count pillowcase he lays his head on each night might soon be replaced with something rougher.

“Bankruptcy won’t save you this time,” the narrator explains.

“You’ll have to sell everything off,” she adds, as the camera zeroes in on a snap of Trump’s wife, Melania, looking startled.

It’s all been built on what Lincoln Project Founder Rick Wilson calls “Trump’s empire of lies.”

The shot of Trump’s wife was intentional, the release says.

“Even Melania renegotiated the pre-nup,” Wilson said. “The loser is facing the pressure now and there’s no one he can look to for help.”

Certainly, TV commercials offer no escape.

“Broke, busted, the loser-in-chief,” the ad wraps up.

But some might call him the Republican nominee to be the 47th U.S. President if GOP Primary polls are to be believed.