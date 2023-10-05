Ron DeSantis says ‘limited resources’ may hamper deporting undocumented migrants despite prior promise

Gov. Ron DeSantis admits he may not be able to remove all the people who immigrated illegally to the United States under President Joe Biden after all.

During an interview with an Iowa radio station, the 2024 presidential candidate ameliorated his previous promise to remove “everyone who has come in illegally under Biden.”

“Well, here’s the thing. So I don’t know how many are here,” DeSantis admitted.

“We’ve been told for many years, it was like 10, 11 million. But just under Biden, there’s been 6 or 7 million. You can’t say (that) because you’re not going to be able to do 100%, that then you should send none. I mean, I think that that’s a non-starter. You have to establish that there’s going to be a sanction. You have to enforce the law. Clearly, we have limited resources. You’re going to have to make choices as about how you do that.”

DeSantis then explained which choices he would make once in office.

“My priorities are going to be the last ones to come in under Biden are going to be the first ones out. And then any illegal alien who’s involved with the justice system, we’re going to be working with localities and states so that we can swiftly bring them back,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also promised to “empower” states to “enforce immigration law.”

“Biden will sue Texas if they’re trying to put up a barricade at the border. We will embrace that. And if someone comes across the Texas border and the Texas Department of Public Safety grabs, just let Texas send them back. There’s nothing wrong with that,” he said on Newsradio 1040.

The Governor was challenged on his proposal last week by the New York Post, which was referred to a section of DeSantis’ website that suggested the mass relocation of millions of people would be possible if the government would “hire more Border Patrol agents and more removal agents to make sure that even if illegal immigrants cross, they will swiftly be found and deported.”