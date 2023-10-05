October 5, 2023
Daniella Levine Cava reports $470K raised in Q3 for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor
Image via Daniella Levine Cava.

Jesse Scheckner

The 3-month haul would bring her total gains since launching her bid for re-election in March to about $2.6M.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s re-election campaign turned in a solid round of third-quarter fundraising, according to a new report from her campaign.

Between July 1 and September 30, Levine Cava said she amassed close to $470,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Our Democracy.

The three-month haul would bring her total gains since launching her bid for re-election in March to about $2.6 million.

Levine Cava said in a statement that the monetary support she received represents “a clear endorsement of our shared vision for the future of Miami-Dade.”

“Together, we’re fighting to build on our important work delivering solutions for longtime challenges, while making Miami-Dade better, safer and more prosperous for everyone in our community,” she said. “I’m grateful for every person who has contributed to our campaign.”

The Mayor’s official fundraising numbers are still pending, as are those for three people challenging her: Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, Republican social media influencer Alex Otaola and trapeze artist Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a fellow Democrat.

Reports for Q3 financial activities are due Oct. 10.

Levine Cava closed out September with new endorsements from several local unions and advocacy groups, including SAVE Action PAC, Sierra Club Miami, Unite Here Local 355 and the South Florida AFL-CIO.

She also received nods from 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal Mayors, who together represent roughly 23% of the county’s 2.7 million residents.

Levine Cava’s campaign manager, Kayla vanWieringen, said the Mayor’s Q3 “fundraising milestone is a testament” to her “strong, bipartisan community support from all across the county.”

“With the election being less than a year away, one thing is exceedingly clear: Miami-Dade is ready to re-elect our Mayor.”

Through July 31, Levine Cava’s re-election campaign raised roughly $2.15 million.

Otaola raised $98,000, and an electioneering communications organization backing his campaign called Miami-Dade a Communist Free Zone raised an additional $33,000.

Quintero reported raising $1,000.

Cid filed to run Sept. 1 and has not yet reported any funds raised between his campaign account and his political committee, The People’s Voice.

The position of Miami-Dade Mayor is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates are competing against one another in the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

