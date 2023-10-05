Vern Buchanan backs Steve Scalise for Speaker, Byron Donalds endorses Jim Jordan

As a race for a new Speaker heats up, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are choosing sides.

Two candidates have already declared for the vacancy, created after the House voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Co-Chair of Florida’s delegation, told Florida Politics he will back Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican. Scalise said on Wednesday he will seek the Speakership.

“Steve Scalise is a proven leader and a battle-tested fighter,” said Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican.

“He is exactly the right man to lead our country forward with his conservative, optimistic vision for the future as Republicans work to secure the border, restore fiscal sanity to Washington and get our country back on track. I am pleased to call Steve a true friend and know he will make us proud as the next Speaker of the House.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, will back Freedom Caucus figure Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

During a protracted Speaker fight earlier this year, Donalds at one point supported Jordan. Donalds was later nominated himself for the post. But he came out early this time around after Jordan announced his willing candidacy.

“Jim Jordan has my full support to become the next Speaker of the House!” Donalds posted on X. “It’s time to get back to work for the American people.”

Meanwhile U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, wants a more unorthodox Republican in former President Donald Trump. He was among the first members of the House to suggest electing a non-Representative as Speaker for the first time in history.

He suggested to Fox News that neither Jordan nor Scalise would be able to unite the Republican caucus at a time when feuding makes headlines.

“We need somebody to unite our conference,” Steube said, “and I honestly believe he’s the only person that can do that. He is the America First agenda/ We need the American First agenda to be displayed in the House of Representatives.”

A vote for Speaker could happen Wednesday morning but a date is not yet firmly set.