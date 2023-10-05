October 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan backs Steve Scalise for Speaker, Byron Donalds endorses Jim Jordan

Jacob OglesOctober 5, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Brian Fay: Community care would have saved me from months of suffering. That’s why I fight for other veterans to have access

FederalHeadlines

Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House Speaker could cost the GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis claims Joe Biden 2020 win was because people were ‘voting against Donald Trump’

Vern Buchanan Donalds
Greg Steube, meanwhile, is backing Donald Trump for the job.

As a race for a new Speaker heats up, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are choosing sides.

Two candidates have already declared for the vacancy, created after the House voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this week.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Co-Chair of Florida’s delegation, told Florida Politics he will back Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican. Scalise said on Wednesday he will seek the Speakership.

“Steve Scalise is a proven leader and a battle-tested fighter,” said Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican.

“He is exactly the right man to lead our country forward with his conservative, optimistic vision for the future as Republicans work to secure the border, restore fiscal sanity to Washington and get our country back on track. I am pleased to call Steve a true friend and know he will make us proud as the next Speaker of the House.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, will back Freedom Caucus figure Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican.

During a protracted Speaker fight earlier this year, Donalds at one point supported Jordan. Donalds was later nominated himself for the post. But he came out early this time around after Jordan announced his willing candidacy.

“Jim Jordan has my full support to become the next Speaker of the House!” Donalds posted on X. “It’s time to get back to work for the American people.”

Meanwhile U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, wants a more unorthodox Republican in former President Donald Trump. He was among the first members of the House to suggest electing a non-Representative as Speaker for the first time in history.

He suggested to Fox News that neither Jordan nor Scalise would be able to unite the Republican caucus at a time when feuding makes headlines.

“We need somebody to unite our conference,” Steube said, “and I honestly believe he’s the only person that can do that. He is the America First agenda/ We need the American First agenda to be displayed in the House of Representatives.”

A vote for Speaker could happen Wednesday morning but a date is not yet firmly set.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKevin McCarthy's ouster as House Speaker could cost the GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

nextBrian Fay: Community care would have saved me from months of suffering. That’s why I fight for other veterans to have access

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Rick Scott ad to tout his disaster funding win during Washington budget fight
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more