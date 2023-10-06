Personnel note: Ty Jackson joins Holland & Knight’s Tallahassee office

Well-known regulatory and administrative law attorney D. Ty Jackson is joining Holland & Knight as a partner in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Jackson comes to the firm from GrayRobinson, where he was the deputy managing shareholder in the Tallahassee office. During his career, Jackson has provided integrated legal and regulatory strategies for clients facing professional licensing, regulatory compliance and administrative law challenges.

He has also assisted business and individual clients in overcoming licensing hurdles, defending against disciplinary complaints and navigating the procurement process. Jackson’s litigation and advocacy experience spans most state agencies, regulatory boards and commissions, as well as administrative hearings in state and federal courts.

“Ty’s reputation is outstanding locally and his arrival immediately gives us a more sizable platform to expand our public policy and regulation practice in Florida to meet our clients’ growing needs,” said Karen Walker, who leads Holland & Knight’s Government Section. “Additionally, Ty’s substantial procurement and bid protest experience will help Holland & Knight grow its state and local procurement practice on a national level.”

Jackson has counseled clients in the health care, construction and financial services sectors, among others, and is adept at helping clients understand the legal implications of legislative issues affecting business operations and advocating for changes that remove barriers to growth.

“I am excited to join Holland & Knight and begin leveraging the firm’s expansive network to serve more of my clients’ needs,” Jackson said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Holland & Knight lawyers on significant bid protest litigation and look forward to offering more than 15 years’ worth of knowledge, experience and professional connections to assist in the firm’s future client engagements.”

Jackson earned his law degree from Florida State University and his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida. He is Board Certified by The Florida Bar in State and Federal Government and Administrative Practice.