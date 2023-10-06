Randy Maggard to raise funds for re-election in Pasco

Supporters of Republican Rep. Randy Maggard are hosting a fundraiser benefiting his re-election campaign and his affiliated political committee, PASCO PAC, Nov. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Mirada Lagoon in San Antonio.

The venue is located at 31461 Mirada Blvd. in San Antonio.

A joint invitation from the PAC and Maggard’s campaign list a who’s who of Pasco County politicos supporting Maggard.

Topping the host committee are Pasco County constitutional officers, including Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez, Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Property Appraiser Mike Wells, and Sheriff Chris Nocco and his wife, Bridget.

The host committee also includes Pasco County Commissioners Ron Oakley and Seth Weightman, Zephyrhills Mayor Melonie Bahr Monson, and Zephyrhills City Council members Ken Burgess and Charlie Proctor.

Other hosts include Michael Babb, Randy and Shannon Blakenship, Bill Blanchard, Laura Boehmer, Santo Carollo, Adam Grenville, Kartik Goyani, Joyce and Bill Hepscher, David Lambert, Seth McKeel, Mark Metheny, Mike and Lauren Moore, Willy Nunn, Bill Peterson, Chad Pettinatto, J.D. Porter, John Ryan, Andy Joe Scaglione, David Shepp, Scott Sheridan, Charles Spinner, Bryan Tunnell, Jack Vogel, Will Weatherford and Barbara Wilhite.

Maggard has served in the House since 2020, with his most recent re-election in 2022. He serves House District 54 covering parts of Pasco County, including Zephyrhills.

Maggard currently serves as the vice chair of the Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee, the Republican Committee Whip on the Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Civil Justice Subcommittee, the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, the Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee, and the State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

He is so far unopposed for re-election in 2024.

Maggard has so far raised $26,000 for his campaign, since December. He maintains more than 23,000 of that as of the end of June. His PASCO PAC has raised $19,500 in the same period. That account, which has been active since 2014, has about $47,000 on hand.