Michael Mannino to officially kick off Clearwater City Council campaign

Michael Mannino plans to officially launch his campaign for Clearwater City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Mannino announced his bid for Seat 3 late last month. He’s running to succeed Kathleen Beckman who is running for Mayor and not seeking re-election.

This is Mannino’s second attempt at a City Council seat, having previously ran for Seat 2, now held by anti-Scientology activist Mark Bunker.

The latest campaign kickoff will be at Island Way Grill, located at 20 Island Way in Clearwater.

The event invitation touts several endorsements, most from prominent local Republicans. That includes Sens. Ed Hooper and Nick DiCeglie, Rep. Kimberly Berfield, Pinellas County Commissioners Dave Eggers, Brian Scott and Chris Latvala, Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst. Sr., former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton, and Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski, the only Democrat in the mix.

In 2020, Mannino finished second in his race in a crowded field of five candidates, a huge ballot for a Clearwater City Council contest that typically draws little attention.

“I love this city and want to make it even better. We need stability in leadership, a back-to-the-basics focus on strong city services and fiscal responsibility based on common sense solutions. Ensuring a balance between destination and livability is important to our residents,” Mannino said when he announced his bid this time around.

Mannino served as the 2019 Chair of Clearwater’s Charter Review Committee and on the city’s Municipal Advisory Code Board, the Citizens Advisory Committee for Forward Pinellas and is a 2017 graduate of Clearwater’s Citizen Academy.

In 2020, Mannino ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and low taxes. If elected, he plans to focus on job creation and growth, smart growth that manages development within the confines of the city’s resources and fostering a business-friendly environment.

He says he will bring important business experience to the Council as the owner/operator of a business he owns with his wife, Suzanne, as well as his past experience as a financial adviser and Realtor.

Mannino so far will face Jared Leone and Javante Scott in the race.