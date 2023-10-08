October 8, 2023
Ron DeSantis condemns pro-Hamas rallies in Tampa, South Florida

Staff ReportsOctober 8, 2023

DeSantis CWA
DeSantis was vocal and swift in expressing support for Israel upon news of the attacks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis described as “abhorrent” two rallies taking place in Florida on Sunday in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“The rallies in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale supporting Hamas are abhorrent,” DeSantis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hamas is a terrorist group that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel and committing atrocities to further that end.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a “Victory to Palestine” rally was set for 4:30 p.m. at the highway intersection across the street, near 1013 N Federal Highway. It also reported that a “Defend Israel” rally was scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at 1770 E Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Politics discovered flyers on X advertising a pro-Palestine demonstration in Tampa on Sunday.

Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel on Saturday. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, according to The Associated Press. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and is retaliating against Hamas.

The Associated Press is providing live updates on the conflict here.

“The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response,” DeSantis said on Saturday. “Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force.”

While condemning the Sunday rallies, DeSantis acknowledged that Florida received support from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when it, too, suffered a tragedy.

“We are proud of the relationship between Florida and Israel and remember well the support we received from the IDF following the Surfside tower collapse,” DeSantis wrote on X.

When the residential condo collapsed in 2021, the IDF sent recovery teams to Florida to assist with searches.

During his first year as Governor in 2019, DeSantis led a trade delegation to Israel. He also went to the country again this year as part of a sprawling trade mission.

Staff Reports

5 comments

  • Ocean Joe

    October 8, 2023 at 5:11 pm

    That’s good. So why won’t he condemn the nazis when they gather around Orlando, Daytona, Tampa and Jacksonville?

    Reply

  • My Take

    October 8, 2023 at 5:44 pm

    True freedom of speech is freedom of speech you don’t like.

    Reply

  • My Take

    October 8, 2023 at 5:53 pm

    I’ll bet some of the DeSSantis-fan Nazis will be there.

    Reply

Categories