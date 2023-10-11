Ron DeSantis wonders why pro-Hamas protesters are ‘even in this country’

Ron DeSantis continues to rail against Americans protesting Israel’s offensive on Hamas.
On Newsmax Wednesday, he wondered why those protesters are in the United States at all, saying that the demonstrations are “almost like they’re just pouring salt in the wounds by going out there and celebrating the atrocities.”
The Governor condemned “demonstrations in like New York City where they’re cheering Hamas knowing that Hamas has decapitated babies, they’re executing elderly people, raping women.”
“This is obviously an atrocious terrorist attack,” DeSantis said. “But I think that they scraped the bottom of the barrel of human depravity on this and to take to the streets and celebrate that.”
“There’s a sickness in our society when you have Harvard students signing these letters praising Hamas. And I just wonder, it’s like, why are you even in this country if that’s your belief on some of that stuff?”
This is the second straight day on which DeSantis has condemned the demonstrators. Asked on Tuesday about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, Ron DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.”
“At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.
As reported by the Harvard Crimson, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and 33 other Harvard student organizations originally signed off on a statement blaming Israel for the attacks from Hamas that started this weekend. Many of their names have since been removed from the statement for what the Crimson calls “safety concerns,” amid on campus backlash.
“They’ve always been anti-Israel. But to go up and cheer a group, a terrorist group that’s cutting off the heads of infants, it’s absolutely despicable,” DeSantis said Tuesday.
5 comments
Earl Pitts "The Earl Of Politics" American
October 11, 2023 at 7:51 pm
Good evening Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s,
I suggest you all begin visualizing Ron Desantis as our President each night for about 30 minutes prior to falling asleep. What that will do is condition your brains, even as you sleep, to the reality which is to come.
By following The Earl’s sage advice your transition to the next 8 years of Desantis will be around 56.89% easier on you all. And best of all our test subjects experienced a 42.322% lower propensity for uncontrollable “Screaming At The Sky”.
Think about it, Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s, will your boss at work allow you to stop work and “Scream At The Sky” for what will amount to almost 1/2 of your work day? No. I think not.
As I informed you all time and time again, The Earl, cares more about you than your current Dook Addled Brains can ever imagine.
Thank you all,
Earl Pitts “Saving The Planet One Dook Addled Brain At A Time” American
Rick Whitaker
October 11, 2023 at 7:58 pm
⚠ caution ⚠ troll comment
Rick Whitaker
October 11, 2023 at 7:57 pm
calling palestinians pro hamas is disingenuous. if i went overseas and people called me a maga cultist that would not be fair, i’m a progressive democrat. desantis is not fair. he panders incessantly. ron, go home and quit trying to be a trumpster.
Michael K
October 11, 2023 at 8:52 pm
This is the guy who tried to shut down all protests in Florida, like all fascists.
He has a real chip on his shoulder about Harvard and Yale. He should seek professional counseling.
My Take
October 11, 2023 at 8:57 pm
Horror stories like these are common early in wars. Sometimes they are true and sometimes not. Remember the Kuwaiti woman testifyimg in congress I believe who turned out to be a relative of a high official acting a propaganda part.
It may well be ttue here. Wait a bit for relianle witnesses.
DeSSantis is a scumbag. I hold that truth to be self evident.