Ron DeSantis wonders why pro-Hamas protesters are ‘even in this country’

Ron DeSantis continues to rail against Americans protesting Israel’s offensive on Hamas.

On Newsmax Wednesday, he wondered why those protesters are in the United States at all, saying that the demonstrations are “almost like they’re just pouring salt in the wounds by going out there and celebrating the atrocities.”

The Governor condemned “demonstrations in like New York City where they’re cheering Hamas knowing that Hamas has decapitated babies, they’re executing elderly people, raping women.”

“This is obviously an atrocious terrorist attack,” DeSantis said. “But I think that they scraped the bottom of the barrel of human depravity on this and to take to the streets and celebrate that.”

“There’s a sickness in our society when you have Harvard students signing these letters praising Hamas. And I just wonder, it’s like, why are you even in this country if that’s your belief on some of that stuff?”

This is the second straight day on which DeSantis has condemned the demonstrators. Asked on Tuesday about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, Ron DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.”

“At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.

As reported by the Harvard Crimson, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and 33 other Harvard student organizations originally signed off on a statement blaming Israel for the attacks from Hamas that started this weekend. Many of their names have since been removed from the statement for what the Crimson calls “safety concerns,” amid on campus backlash.

“They’ve always been anti-Israel. But to go up and cheer a group, a terrorist group that’s cutting off the heads of infants, it’s absolutely despicable,” DeSantis said Tuesday.