New West Virginia polls show Ron DeSantis with between 5% and 10% support

The Mountaineer State appears to be an uphill climb for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race based on two new polls of Republican Primary voters.

In the WV Statewide News Republican Primary 4th Quarter Poll, which surveyed 710 likely voters, DeSantis has his worst number in any single state poll this election cycle.

“In the presidential race, Donald Trump’s numbers soared to 87% (up from 78% in Q3) while Ron DeSantis shrank from 18.73% in Q3 to 5% in Q4,” the website notes.

While DeSantis has been as low as 6% support in Trump’s native New York, he has never been below that threshold anywhere until now.

Another poll is somewhat more forgiving to the Florida Governor, but it still assesses the race as one Trump is winning by more than 50 points.

The Fabrizio Lee and Associates survey of 600 likely voters, which was in the field between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, shows DeSantis with double the support in the other poll, at 10%. That gives him marginal control of second place over Nikki Haley (8%), but puts him well behind Trump’s 63%.

DeSantis does best with voters who consider themselves to be “somewhat conservative,” garnering 12% support from that cohort. Among “moderates,” he has 6% backing, a distant third place behind Haley and Trump.

The Governor has struggled in the Mountaineer State’s polls, despite having family from neighboring states Pennsylvania and Ohio. An ECU Center for Survey Research poll from the spring had the Governor with 9% support.

DeSantis is at 9% in the Race to the White House polling average for the state as well.