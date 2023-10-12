Ron DeSantis threatens to cut off Harvard funding over anti-Israel protests

A Harvard Law alumnus running for President is teasing eliminating federal funding for the university and others due to political positions taken by student groups

During an interview with The Blaze, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that student protests against Israel’s retaliation after Hamas attacks merit cutting off federal funding for the institution.

“Seeing these students at universities like Harvard sign their names to letters praising Hamas in the light of the barbarism that we’ve seen, it shows this country has got a lot of problems. We need to be reevaluating the role that the federal government has in the relationship we have with some of these universities,” DeSantis said.

“We should not be pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into places like Harvard if they’re producing students that are basically aligning with Hamas terrorists.”

The Governor’s comments criticizing anti-Israel protesters have piled up in recent days, though the Blaze interview with Sara Gonzales is the first time he suggested cutting off funding to Harvard in response.

On Newsmax Wednesday, he wondered why those protesters are in the United States at all, saying that the demonstrations are “almost like they’re just pouring salt in the wounds by going out there and celebrating the atrocities.”

“There’s a sickness in our society when you have Harvard students signing these letters praising Hamas. And I just wonder, it’s like, why are you even in this country if that’s your belief on some of that stuff?”

Asked on Tuesday about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, Ron DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.”

“At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.

As reported by the Harvard Crimson, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and 33 other Harvard student organizations originally signed off on a statement blaming Israel for the attacks from Hamas that started this weekend. Many of their names have since been removed from the statement for what the Crimson calls “safety concerns,” amid on campus backlash.