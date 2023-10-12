Ron DeSantis warns New Hampshire crowd not to let Massachusetts newcomers raise taxes

Back in the Granite State, Ron DeSantis is warning natives not to let people moving from Massachusetts mess up the state’s taxing structure.

Addressing a crowd at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Berlin, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate discussed Florida and New Hampshire’s lack of a state income tax, before suggesting that newcomers to the state could somehow imperil that.

“You know, normally when I go north, I end up in less hospitable environments for taxes. But you got this little sea of red in New England, the Live Free or Die state where they don’t tax you to smithereens. So good.”

“You’ve just got to watch all these Massachusetts people moving here. Hopefully it doesn’t change that,” DeSantis said at the event hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC.

The Governor, just as he does during his frequent trips to Iowa, has extolled early-voting New Hampshire as particularly simpatico to Florida since even before he launched his campaign.

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at April’s Amos Tuck Dinner, DeSantis suggested Floridians learned “pride” from the Granite State’s model.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit, we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

May found him doubling down on the case that his election brought “pride” back to Florida.

“Florida’s got moxie,” DeSantis said, apparently quoting a magazine in talking about the “pride” he says the state now has.

“Basically they said, you know, it’s the free state of Florida where woke is broke, where men are men and where business is booming,” DeSantis continued. “And I’m like, you know what? That’s not a bad slogan.”