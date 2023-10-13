October 13, 2023
South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Sabina Covo for re-election to Miami City Commission

Jesse Scheckner

Sabina-Covo
‘With the election right around the corner, we’ll be hitting the streets right away.’

Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo will head into Election Day next month with support from the South Florida AFL-CIO.

South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell, who also leads a union representing Miami-Dade County transit workers, called Covo “a champion for working people” with “a track record of speaking out for unions.”

“She has demonstrated a commitment to our community and will fight for working family issues,” he said in a statement. “With the election right around the corner, we will be hitting the streets right away, communicating with our 1,500 union members and their families in District 2 at the doors, on the phones and via local union mail to ensure they vote during early vote and Election Day.”

The group endorsed Covo on Friday, less than two weeks after the Miami Fraternal Order of Police gave her a nod.

Covo said she’s honored by the endorsement.

“The hardworking residents of District 2 have put their faith in me, and I take that responsibility seriously,” she said. “Affordability is the top concern for our residents, and I’m committed to protecting (workers’) rights and advocating for fair wages and safe workplaces.”

Covo, a public relations professional and former journalist, won an eight-month term in a Special Election February for the City Commission seat representing District 2. The district spans most of the city’s coast and includes the Brickell, Coconut Grove, downtown Miami, Edgewater and Morningside neighborhoods.

Next month, voters will choose between her and cottage restorer Michael Castro; real estate agent Gabriela Chirinos; Miami Wealth Management President Michael Goggins; interior designer and hand-crafted goods seller Alicia Kossick; lawyer and Bayshore Place Condo Association President Eddy Leal; banker and community activist Damián Pardo; marketing consultant and former Casa Wynwood creative director Christi Tasker; and telecommunications manager and Downtown Neighbors Alliance President James Torres.

The Miami Commission is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

