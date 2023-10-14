October 14, 2023
Florida Democrats ‘stand with Israel,’ oppose ‘civilian casualties’ in Gaza

A.G. GancarskiOctober 14, 20232min1

israel funeral
Nikki Fried, Fentrice Driskell, and Lauren Book teamed up for a position statement.

Three of the most powerful Democratic women in the state combined for a statement on the Israel-Hamas War on Saturday.

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, and Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried affirmed Israel’s right to “self-defense” while saying they wanted to avoid “civilian casualties” in Gaza, as the Israeli government prepares for a seemingly inevitable ground offensive in the wake of last week’s attacks.

“As leaders within the Florida Democratic Party, we feel a responsibility to make our voices heard and position clear. In the wake of Hamas’s horrific attacks on Israeli civilians, we unequivocally stand with Israel and their right to self-determination and self-defense – terrorists must not win. We also echo President Biden’s call for Israel to do everything in their power to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza,” the trio writes.

Book, Driskell, and Fried went on to urge unity among the “historically oppressed” Black and Jewish communities.

“Here at home, we remember and renew the long-standing solidarity between Florida’s Black and Jewish communities during this time of rising antisemitism and Islamophobia in Florida. As historically oppressed peoples, our communities must stand together to condemn and resist all forms of bigotry, hatred, and violence. Our unity is our strength and we will not be divided.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  Julia

    October 14, 2023 at 5:15 pm

Categories