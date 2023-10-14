Ron DeSantis urges House to ‘get their act together,’ pick a Speaker

Ron DeSantis, a former three-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has a strong message for his erstwhile colleagues as they struggle to pick a leader.

“They’ve got to get their act together,” DeSantis said on Fox News Saturday morning.

The Governor noted that Jim Jordan “won the nomination,” and while he hopes the “great guy” and “great conservative” ultimately becomes Speaker, the process slog was his main rhetorical focus during his interview with Neil Cavuto.

“The more this drags on it just adds to the sense that these guys just can’t shoot straight, they’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off. There’s all kind of drama and palace intrigue, but there’s not really results that are being delivered,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis ultimately did not formally endorse a successor to the removed Kevin McCarthy, but has expressed enthusiasm for Jordan throughout the process.

During a Monday interview on the Howie Carr Show, DeSantis said that while he didn’t really “know the internal dynamics, (he) endorsed Jimmy against Paul Ryan back in the day” and that he thought the Ohio Republican and former Freedom Caucus colleague of DeSantis would do a “good job.”

During an interview with South Carolina’s WSPA Wednesday night, the Governor added the Ohio Republican to his list of people he’d like to see leading the GOP caucus.

“I think you have guys like Chip Roy from Texas who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job.”

DeSantis famously endorsed Jordan as he was leaving Congress in 2018.

“Look, Jim, he is a champion wrestler, he’s tough, he’s principled. … And so I think it would be great. I mean, I think all the lobbyists would be quaking in their boots if Jim Jordan was Speaker,” DeSantis said in August of that year.