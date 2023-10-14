Ron DeSantis vents about cheap Chinese toys, says they break within ’48 hours’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is still down on toys from communist China, recycling previous complaints during a campaign stop in Iowa Saturday.

The 2024 presidential candidate expressed his frustration with toys he’d bought a previous “Christmas” for his three children, including the dubious durability of the playthings, as well as the arduous assembly process.

“These toys made in China, literally, they break within 48 hours. It’s the cheapest stuff imaginable,” DeSantis said Saturday.

“A lot of times they don’t even have the full parts, and I burned a lot of hours putting together dollhouses and all this stuff. The worst feeling is you sink two hours into it and then there’s a part missing and you can’t complete it,” he added. “So a lot of the stuff from China is just cheap stuff that they’re dumping.”

Complaints about Chinese toys have been an occasional refrain for the Governor on the campaign trail and even before.

“This cheap stuff from China, you know, when my wife and I get our kids Christmas presents, and the stuff made in China breaks, it’s like you can’t even last two days after Christmas without the toys breaking. And so, it’s really, really cheap stuff,” DeSantis lamented in Texas this summer.

During remarks in January in Bonita Springs, the Florida Governor warned St. Nick against Chinese toys, the highlight of comments denouncing the “hostile” regime in Beijing.

“And I’m just thinking to myself like, ‘OK, you get it from China because it’s cheaper to pay.’ But if it doesn’t even last a week, then what difference does it make? So a lot of these things we got? Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys because let’s just make it here … honestly anywhere, but not China.”