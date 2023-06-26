June 26, 2023
Ron DeSantis rails against cheap Chinese toys ruining his kids’ Christmases

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Texas
'It's like you can't even last two days after Christmas without the toys breaking.'

Ron DeSantis talked border security in Texas Monday, but that didn’t stop him from fulminating over flimsy Christmas gifts.

During remarks in Eagle Pass, the Governor and GOP presidential candidate complained about “cheap” toys from China that impacted the Christmas celebrations enjoyed by his three children.

“This cheap stuff from China, you know, when my wife and I get our kids Christmas presents and the stuff made in China breaks, it’s like you can’t even last two days after Christmas without the toys breaking. And so it’s really, really cheap stuff,” DeSantis lamented.

While this is the first time the Governor has opined on Chinese toys in Texas, Florida audiences have previously been treated to his insights on playthings.

During remarks in January in Bonita Springs, the Florida Governor warned St. Nick against Chinese toys, the highlight of remarks denouncing the “hostile” regime in Beijing.

DeSantis focused on the flawed nature of toys from communist China that he bought his children after the event.

“The next day my wife and I took them and got them some toys to thank them for being so nice. … All this stuff is made in China and a lot of it breaks, it’s cheap stuff,” the Governor lamented.

“And I’m just thinking to myself like, ‘OK, you get it from China because it’s cheaper to pay.’ But if it doesn’t even last a week, then what difference does it make? So a lot of these things we got? Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys because let’s just make it here … honestly anywhere, but not China.”

The Governor did not directly address Santa Claus in his Texas remarks, but it’s clear he is holding the line against another Beijing Christmas in the Governor’s Mansion.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

