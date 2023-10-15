October 15, 2023
Florida citrus forecast improves over last year when hurricanes hit state

October 15, 2023

Florida Orange Groves Landscape
The industry was unaffected by Hurricane Idalia, too.

The forecast for Florida citrus, the state’s signature crop, is expected to improve in the upcoming season compared to last year when twin hurricanes battered the state at the start of the citrus season, according to estimates released Thursday.

Florida is expected to produce 20.5 million boxes of oranges during the upcoming season, up from 15.8 million boxes last season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Florida growers are expected to harvest 1.9 million boxes of grapefruit during the 2023-2024 season, which lasts through next spring, up from 1.8 million boxes last season.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • PeterH

    October 15, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Will Florida Citrus growers have sufficient undocumented fruit pickers? Isn’t DeSantis’s immigration police present?

    Reply

