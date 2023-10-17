Ron DeSantis says jihadis never would have made it through Ellis Island

Ron DeSantis continues to lay out his opposition to allowing Hamas sympathizers into the U.S.

During an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate said that if prospective immigrants arrived at Ellis Island in 1900 and said they “supported Islamic jihad” that they never would have been admitted into the United States.

“You would have been turned away from Ellis Island. If you came and you rejected the basic foundational principles of America, you would have been rejected from coming into this country. That would have been non-negotiable,” DeSantis said.

It’s worth noting that DeSantis’ own forebears were among the 12 million Americans naturalized through that conduit long ago.

The Governor also suggested that America “can learn a lesson from what Europe has done over the last 10 or 20 years.”

“They did mass immigration from parts of the world that rejected their values. And what happened is because those people were coming in such big numbers, they didn’t assimilate into those societies so much as they’ve tried to change those societies to mimic the societies they left.”

DeSantis believes it’s “simply unsustainable for a country that’s based on this founding creed to continue being a strong country … if we’re importing large numbers of people that reject the basic conception of America.”

As he has previously, the Governor also heaped condemnation on university students who are involved in pro-Palestinian protests, saying “there’s a lot of problems embedded into whatever has been fed into that student because of how toxic the culture has gotten on our universities.”

“What the hell is going on in American universities nowadays? This would not have happened during World War II, when the Japanese attacked us. You would not have seen, you did not see, student groups going out there and celebrating that,” DeSantis groused.

“And yet here, because remember, Americans were massacred too. It wasn’t just Israelis, and Americans are still being held hostage, as well as Israelis. To be able to go out and do that, it’s a sickness in these institutions.”

DeSantis, a Harvard Law graduate whose recent speeches have included a refrain of insults toward Harvard as “woke central” and the like, again said that if a job applicant showed him “that résumé” that he would “run the other way.”