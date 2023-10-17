Casey DeSantis addresses Eddie Munster, Wal-Mart Melania insults

First Lady Casey DeSantis addressed ugly personal insults that she has heard in recent years, including comparisons to the fictional “Eddie Munster” of 1960s sitcom fame and Melania Trump.

During an interview with Dana Loesch on The First TV, DeSantis was unsparing in describing how these barbs affected her, and how she pushed through and overcame them.

The First Lady experienced the Eddie Munster insult at the height of her recovery from breast cancer, while she balanced official duties and an arduous healing process.

“That’s why when they criticize my hair now in these stupid articles or whatever, my hairline and they want to make fun of me — and you know, I’m trending with Eddie Munster, you know, online on Twitter — and it’s like, ‘Man, if you knew the half of it, you would not be saying a lot of this stuff because I’m just thankful that I have a hairline, OK?'”

DeSantis also described her difficulty with hairpieces amid her hair loss during treatment.

“There was a time where, you know, I really struggled with some of the wigs because, you know, that’s your image. And so there were some that I thought were good. And I remember going out and doing an event where I was like, that was awful,” she said.

“Like I will never wear that wig as long as I threw it away and it was not a good look. I learned though that I will never, you know, God willing when I get my hair back, I’m never going to do that look ever again.”

In addition to describing her struggles as cancer struck her, DeSantis also again addressed the “Wal-Mart Melania” diss.

“They’ve also called me Wal-Mart Melania, which by the way, being in the same sentence with Melania, I consider that a major victory,” DeSantis noted, again saying she does stop at the store.

DeSantis has addressed this nickname on a couple of occasions.

She described it as a “win” in Keosauqua, Iowa, at an October tour stop sponsored by the Ron DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down super PAC.

She also discussed the intended insult during an August appearance on the Ruthless Podcast.

“They refer to me as the ‘Walmart Melania.’ And so I just had a beer. I can’t imagine what the media is going to say now as a result of all of this,” the First Lady quipped.