Casey DeSantis embraces Melania Trump comparison

Florida’s First Lady is happy to be compared to the most recent former American First Lady.

That’s the takeaway from Casey DeSantis’ comments Saturday in Iowa.

“They call you, like, Walmart Melania, which by the way, if I’m in the same sentence with Melania, that’s a win for me,” she said, referring to Melania Trump.

The First Lady noted that she does “shop at Walmart because you know how quickly our kids grow out of clothes when they’re six, five and three,” saying she does in face “go there and shop all the time.”

Casey DeSantis made the comments in Keosauqua, Iowa Saturday, at a tour stop sponsored by the Ron DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down super PAC.

However, they aren’t the first time the First Lady addressed the comparison, which also came up — unprompted — during an August appearance on the Ruthless Podcast.

“They refer to me as the ‘Walmart Melania.’ And so I just had a beer. I can’t imagine what the media is going to say now as a result of all of this,” the First Lady quipped.

The use of humor to undermine the insult was a new approach from DeSantis, who previously addressed the “Walmart Melania” and “America’s Karen” epithets in more sober terms.

“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart,” DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it’s interesting and you probably can sympathize with this when they come after you and they’re just calling you names. That means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t want to have that conversation. They want to call you names. They want to try to get you to back down. But I can tell you the No. 1 thing — we will not back down when it comes to our family,” the First Lady added.

The Governor had previously offered commentary on the “America’s Karen” insult.

“It shows my wife is an incredibly strong First Lady of Florida, a fantastic mother and a great wife and that threatens the Left. So she and I kind of shrug it off because we know it just shows they view her as a threat because the message that she was bringing in Iowa about the rights of parents and how we are not going to take this anymore with the left trying to indoctrinate our kids,” Ron DeSantis said during a Fox Business interview.

“They understand that that resonates not just with Republican parents, with independent parents and, yes, with Democrat parents. And so I think that they’re very worried about her effectiveness.”