Ron DeSantis speaks with Israeli official in wake of Hamas attack

Florida’s Governor has talked to to an Israeli governmental official in the wake of Saturday’s shocking terror attack from Hamas.
According to the Executive Office of the Governor, Ron DeSantis spoke with Consul General Maor Elbez-Starinsky in between campaign stops in Iowa Saturday.
The Governor’s call comes after a series of strong statements defending the Israeli position.
“Israel is now under attack. I stand with Israel. America stands with Israel,” DeSantis said in Ankeny.
“Not only do they have a right to defend themselves. They have a duty to defend themselves against these Iranian backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden’s policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies. We’re going to stand with the state of Israel. They need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran,” he added.
The Governor made similar statements ahead of the rally.
“The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response. Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force. I stand with Israel. America must stand with Israel,” he said.
“Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden’s policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies. We’re going to stand with the state of Israel. They need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran,” he added in a video statement.
DeSantis was in Israel earlier this year, when he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a worldwide trip just before the Florida Governor officially announced his presidential campaign.
That was his second trip to the country as Governor.
Back in 2019, DeSantis called the Israeli Prime Minister, whose leadership position was in flux given coalition challenges at the time, “a great friend of Florida” and “ a model of strong leadership for Israel throughout the course of his tenure in public service.”
He also weighed in on the ongoing conflict with Palestinians, questioning whether they actually wanted their own state.
“The one constant throughout the modern history of the Middle East and the State of Israel is that Palestinian Arabs always wanted to get rid of the Jewish state more than they wanted their own state,” the Governor said.
“I don’t think that’s really changed. I think there has been a lot of effort for peace — and they’ve been rejected,” DeSantis added. “If you do not respect Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, you are the impediment to peace.”
5 comments
My Take
October 7, 2023 at 2:11 pm
This braying çlown never loses an opportunity to be a look-a
t-me loudmouth.
My Take
October 7, 2023 at 2:16 pm
Bibi Naziyahoo.
Who else could have made Sharon look like a moderate ?
Earl Pitts "Earl's His Name Politics Is His Game" American Super-Man
October 7, 2023 at 2:40 pm
Its great that the next POTUS is reaching out to our Allies overseas to let them know the awkward years of the Jew-Hateing 8iden Sadministration are numbered and American Patriots will soon be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Allies once again and not stab them in the back like the 8iden Sadmimistration and each and every Demoncrat voting Jew in the USA have done to The Nation of Isreal.
Thank you America,
EPA
Ocean Joe
October 7, 2023 at 3:26 pm
While he undercuts the Ukrainians whom we pledged to support in exchange for giving up the 3rd largest nuclear weapons stockpile in Europe, and who are facing off against a world power, not a ragtag bunch of sandfolk.
Israel has sabotaged the chance for a two state solution by permitting settlements all over areas designated for the Palestinians, choosing eternal war over peace by seeking to completely dominate Palestinians instead of allowing them to create a viable state. Many of those settlers are Orthodox who refuse to serve in the Israeli military despite causing all the trouble by pitting their belief in a greater Israel against the equally idiotic religious beliefs of their opponents. The US has given Israel a blank check, and is committed to eternal warfare as well. As military tactics and weapons change, a defensive fortress is no longer safe.
Ultimately all of these eruptions are followed by an Israeli crackdown which makes things worse than before. Back home we see folks on the right trying to force religion into our own government, ignorant of the trouble it always brings.
I support the right of Israel to exist, as a refuge from anti-semitism, as a response to the Holocaust, but as the Palestinians areas are pilfered away either by purchase or land grab, one has to ask if American pressure for peace and resistance to the settlements might have been a better investment for all of us than a blank check.