October 7, 2023
Ron DeSantis to balance campaigning, homeschooling on trail in Iowa
Congratulations to Casey DeSantis, who is celebrating another trip around the sun.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis family
'Monday is a school day.'

Ron DeSantis is a man of many talents, and they include academic instruction.

During a tour stop sponsored by the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down super PAC on Saturday, the Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate suggested that the campaign bus would also serve as a school room on wheels Monday, as the First Family rolls through Iowa.

“So Monday is a school day. So when we’re on the bus going from county to county, we’ll be homeschooling them on the bus for that day. Now they have a great school in Florida they go to, but you just have to do it,” DeSantis said in Ankeny.

First Lady Casey DeSantis and the couple’s three children, MadisonMason, and Mamie, were on hand for the speech. And as close observers of the DeSantis campaign are aware, the 2024 race for the White House has thus far been a family affair.

Yet much of the earlier action was during the summer, when academic instruction wasn’t an issue.

While there’s no word on whether this and future trips to Iowa or other states will be counted as excused absences, it’s certain that the First Couple’s three progeny will have a unique perspective on presidential campaigns should they be brought up in classroom discussions this year.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

