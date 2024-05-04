Lincoln Project dumps on Donald Trump ‘diaper’ in new ad

Do you smell what the Lincoln Project is cooking?

A new spot takes aim at what’s supposedly inside Donald Trump’s pants.

“We know Donald ‘Von ShitzInPants’ Trump will hate that this commercial is going to be seen by all his top donors this weekend as they do Apprentice-style tryouts with potential Vice Presidential picks,” said Rick Wilson, Lincoln Project co-founder. “He’s farting and falling asleep in the courtroom because he’s lost control of his faculties. When his donors see this ad, they will see him for what he is: weak and feeble.”

Thankfully, the ad lacks a scratch-and-sniff component as it explores the prospect of the former President sitting in a New York courtroom and pooping his pants, benefiting from “Trump diapers.”

Those are described in the ad as the “elite adults’ incontinence product for owning libs on the go when you’ve got to go,” and in an accompanying Lincoln Project email as the perfect accessory when one must “spend hours in a freezing courtroom when the judge won’t let you use the restroom every time they scare the shit out of you.”

This is at least the second spot to focus on the former President’s alleged pungency.

As The Hill reported, the Lincoln Project’s “Limburger” from 2023 included images of “notoriously foul-smelling scenes, including garbage dumps, animal feces, dirty diapers and moldy cheese” and featured comedian Kathy Griffin saying Trump smelled like “body odor” tinged with “scented make-up.”

The spot will run in West Palm Beach on NBC during the Kentucky Derby coverage this weekend, as well as on Fox News Sunday morning and digitally at Mar-a-Lago.

See the ad below.