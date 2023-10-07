‘Stand with Israel’: Florida’s elected officials and political leader react to Hamas attack

War broke out in Israel Saturday, and Florida’s political leaders were quick to contextualize and condemn in a bi-partisan fashion the Hamas incursion that reportedly has taken 40 lives.

Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that “Israelis are dying today at the hands of Iran-backed terrorists. Every American ally & partner must swiftly condemn this invasion & acts of war by Hamas terrorists & the Iranian regime which supports their murderous attacks. We stand with Israel.”

Soon enough, Scott had more to say: “Israel is under attack and being invaded. Israeli women and children are being murdered and dragged through the streets of Gaza by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists. It’s 9:25 a.m. and we still haven’t heard from POTUS. Where the hell is Joe Biden?”

“Israel was attacked by a Hamas terror group funded & supplied by Iran. And the continued appeasement of Iran is encouraging these attacks,” Sen. Marco Rubio added.

“Today, the world is witness to the truly barbaric nature and intentions of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas. As Hamas continues their bloody rampage against innocent Israeli civilians, Israeli Defense Forces are mobilizing. Make no mistake, the response will be overwhelming and lethal. Israel has an undeniable right to protect and defend themselves,” Rep. Kat Cammack contended.

“The State of Israel is under attack, and this beautiful and holy land needs the prayers and support of the world during this tumultuous time. May God bless the people of Israel,” tweeted Rep. Byron Donalds.

“I am horrified and infuriated by the deadly terrorist attacks in Israel. Israel has every right to defend itself and protect its citizens from Iran-backed Hamas. America must unequivocally stand by its ally,” asserted Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

“This is an unprovoked, indiscriminate terrorist attack on innocent Israeli civilians. The entire world should condemn Hamas immediately, and the U.S. should have Israel’s back as they defend themselves against terrorism,” added Rep. Michael Waltz.

“The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response. Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force. I stand with Israel. America must stand with Israel,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden’s policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers. Israel is now paying the price for those policies. We’re going to stand with the state of Israel. They need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran,” he added in a video statement.

“Pray for Israel; stand with Israel. Hamas is a terror group and Israel has every right to respond and defeat them. In 2005, Israel voluntarily withdrew from the Gaza strip in an effort to achieve peace. The response has been violence ever since,” added DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin.

“This morning, the State of Israel was viciously attacked by Hamas terrorists. We condemn these heinous attacks and pray for the innocent lives that were taken by this Iran-sponsored terror group. I stand with the people of Israel,” asserted Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

“Florida 100%, unequivocally stands with the people of Israel. Evil is real. Innocent people died at the hands of radical Islam. The United States must fully back Israel’s efforts to protect its people. I pray for those lost souls and the families left grieving,” said CFO Jimmy Patronis.

“I stand with Israel and pray for her resilient people. We must support one of our greatest allies in the Middle East. The $6 billion dollars Joe Biden gave our enemies will go a long way in this attack on democracy and freedom,” added Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Rep. Randy Fine was equally uncompromising: “Every site a rocket is launched from should be obliterated. Without warning. Without mercy. Eradicate them. We stand with Israel. #BombsAway #KillTheAnimals.”

Fine had more to say later Saturday morning.

“Biden gave Iran $6 billion a few weeks ago. Iran funds Hamas. Today is not a coincidence. If you are a Jew who voted for Biden, you need to look at your hands. Say what you want about Donald Trump, but there is no question whatsoever that he stood with Israel.”

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia wondered why the White House was slow to respond: “Where the F is POTUS ?!?!?”

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried also condemned the attack: “This unprovoked act of terrorism must be condemned by nations around the world. Israel has the right to defend herself and her people. The attacks on innocent lives is unacceptable and I stand with Israel. Prayers for the families who have already lost loved ones.”

“I am shocked and heartbroken at the attacks on Israel and Israeli civilians. These heinous acts of violence must come to an end to protect innocent lives. Miami-Dade stands with the people of Israel and their right to defend themselves against acts of terror, today and always,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Some reporting and cover art courtesy of the Associated Press.