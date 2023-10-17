Florida does it again: 3 Republicans help prevent first-ballot Speaker win for Jim Jordan

Three Florida Representatives helped deny U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan a victory on the first ballot for House Speaker.

As expected, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and John Rutherford declined to support the Ohio Republican. Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, and Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, both cast votes for Majority Leader Steve Scalise. The protest votes came less than a week after House Republicans in a conference vote chose Scalise over Jordan in a 113-99 vote.

Jordan supporters suggested that was too weak a majority to take to the House floor. That prompted Scalise to drop out. But Jordan on the first ballot remained 17 votes short of a majority.

Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, stuck with the plan from last Wednesday. “The person who won the two-person contest between Jordan and Scalise — Scalise,” the Hialeah Republican said by text when asked who he would support.

Rutherford’s vote was somewhat of a surprise. He told press last week he intended to vote for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who he maintained was wrongly cast from office despite having support from 96% of the GOP caucus.

Ultimately, he voted for Scalise, but was still among 20 protest votes on the floor.

Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, did stick with McCarthy.

“For the record, I’ve always been OK. Only Kevin,” Giménez posted on X after the vote. “Eight colleagues joined all the socialists in Congress to remove our duly-elected Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy — that should have never happened in the first place.”

It was another Florida member who spurred McCarthy’s removal, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. But the Fort Walton Republican, who has called Jordan a personal mentor, voted with the bulk of the GOP caucus this time.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, the St. Petersburg Republican, who initially voted against seating McCarthy on a first ballot in January, has whipped votes in recent days for Jordan.

Most of the Florida congressional delegation stuck with current conference favorites. A total of 17 Florida Republicans supported Jordan and all eight Florida Democrats backed Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Of note, both McCarthy and Scalise voted for Jordan.