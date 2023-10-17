Delegation for 10.17.23: Vote early — Hamas out — Unity for Israel — uniformity

Underway

Voting is now underway on the election of a new House Speaker and as usual, Florida’s congressional delegation is keeping the world guessing. This time, it’s the moderates in the party shaking up the process.

Eventually, most Republicans in the delegation endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican nominated in a Friday GOP conference session. But three Florida GOP members have made clear they do not intend to support the Freedom Caucus founder in his bid.

Rep. Marío Díaz-Balart confirmed to Florida Politics late Monday that he won’t back Jordan. He remains frustrated that in a midweek conference vote, House Republicans initially approved Majority Leader Steve Scalise over Jordan in a 113-99 vote. But Jordan supporters suggested that was too weak a majority to take to the House floor. That prompted him to drop out, but Jordan appears dozens of votes short of a majority.

Asked who Díaz-Balart will support if he won’t back Jordan, the Hialeah Republican said he’ll stick with the plan from last Wednesday. “The person who won the two-person contest between Jordan and Scalise — Scalise,” the Hialeah Republican said by text.

Meanwhile, both Reps. Carlos Giménez and John Rutherford intend to back former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Two weeks ago, the two were extremely critical of the ouster when all Democrats joined with eight House Republicans to support Rep. Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate the Speaker’s Office.

Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, told C-SPAN cameras last week he would vote for McCarthy, and sources who communicated with him since say he hasn’t wavered.

Giménez has repeatedly stressed in online posts he’s “still OK” or “Only Kevin.” He told Florida Politics he believes there’s still more support for McCarthy than any other choice in the caucus.

That said, McCarthy, who flirted with a reinstatement push last week, now supports Jordan. And several other holdouts said they will go with the current conference choice — at least on a first ballot.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, similarly soured at the treatment of Scalise, said last week he would not back Jordan and that the Ohio Republican should have more forcefully endorsed and whipped for Scalise after the initial conference vote. He said he had a private conversation with Jordan on Monday.

“I informed him that I will be offering my support on the House floor,” the Longboat Key Republican said. “While I have always said that Jim is a good friend, I am deeply frustrated by the way this process has played out.”

Still, Jordan can spare only four votes if he wants to win 217 in an initial floor vote and three Florida votes alone puts him on the edge. Other whip counts in the press indicate Jordan likely will come far short of a majority. It took McCarthy 15 ballots to win the Speakership, but he never received less than 200 votes on the floor, and Jordan might.

Meanwhile, Democrats again intend to vote as a block, putting 212 votes for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries every time a vote is called. But at a conference meeting this morning, Jeffries hinted he may release members to collaborate with moderate Republicans. House Democrats released a video labeling Jordan as a MAGA Extremist, messaging picked up by delegation members.

“I urge Republicans to choose bipartisanship over more chaos and extremism,” posted Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat.

Visa revoked?

Demonstrations favoring Hamas’ attacks on Israeli civilians have drawn almost as much anger among Florida delegation members as the violence itself. Now, Sen. Marco Rubio said it’s time to revoke visas of foreign nationals taking that stance.

The Miami Republican sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken raising concerns about celebrations of an organization recognized by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist association.

“Coupled with direct instructions from Hamas to participate in a ‘day of rage,’ it is crucial that our government responds swiftly,” Rubio wrote. “The U.S. Department of State plays a key role in this and as such, I call on you to immediately perform a full review and coordination effort to revoke the visas of those who have endorsed or espoused Hamas’ terrorist activity.”

Hamas leaders called for supporters worldwide to be part of the “Day of Rage” last Friday, which resulted in protests around the globe. Even before that, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups held rallies in Fort Lauderdale. And the conflict between groups broke out on the University of Florida and Florida State University campuses.

The demonstrations on college campuses drew particular frustration among lawmakers, and Rubio wants the State Department to work with schools to identify if overseas students are joining in protests supporting the attacks.

“America is the most welcoming country in the world,” Rubio wrote. “During Fiscal Year 2022 alone, we issued more than 6 million nonimmigrant visas. However, the privilege of entering and staying in our great country is not afforded to those who wish to do us harm or advocate on behalf of Hamas.”

Uniting for Israel

Sen. Rick Scott on Friday hosted a news conference at the Turnberry Jewish Center & Tauber Academy in Aventura.

“This is a very dark time for Jewish families and so many Floridians and Americans who love and stand with Israel and our Jewish neighbors,” the Naples Republican said. “In Aventura today, I met and prayed with Jewish and community leaders and was again struck by the strength and faith of the Jewish people in the face of unimaginable loss and suffering at the hands of Iran-back Hamas terrorists. Our message today to Jewish families in Florida, the United States, and around the world is this: Florida stands with Israel and the Jewish people. America stands with Israel and the Jewish people. Terrorism will never win.”

Consul General of Israel to Florida Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, Rabbi Jonathan Berkun and other Jewish and community leaders joined Scott at the event. He highlighted the loss of 27 Americans along with more than 1,300 Israelis.

He also repeated calls for President Joe Biden to reconvene the G7 to sanction Iran and other nations connected to Hamas.

Secret clearances?

Republicans remain bitter about a letter signed by 51 intelligence officers who early on labeled the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “Russian disinformation campaign.” Now, Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to make it a crime for individuals to disclose their national security clearance.

“The American people know that the Deep State primarily exists because of the widespread abuse of national security clearances by people who were trusted to act in the interests of our country,” Gaetz said.

He said resentment within the intelligence community of former President Donald Trump, whom Gaetz has endorsed for the 2024 presidential campaign, is exceptionally high. The result has been a weaponization of the government and suppression of “information that proved corruption between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and foreign business partners in Ukraine and China.”

“These intel officers used their national security clearances as the imprimatur of legitimacy for their lies in order to influence the 2020 presidential election,” Gaetz said. “In order to ensure that this never happens again, we must pass the Security Clearance Revolving Door Act.”

The law would subject anyone publicly disclosing their clearance status to a $1,000 fine per offense.

Hostage situation

Hamas continues to keep American hostages and Rep. Kat Cammack said the Biden administration needs to do more to ensure their safe return.

She joined in a resolution sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican, demanding greater urgency.

“We are horrified by the attacks against Israel over the last week. Innocent civilians murdered in their homes, babies beheaded, families burned alive, women raped and tortured — the horrors perpetrated by Hamas will not be tolerated,” Cammack said. “This administration recklessly released $6 billion to Iran last month. We demand those funds be refrozen and expect this administration to do everything in its power to return American hostages home.”

NBC News reported that a Hamas leader said on camera any foreign nationals in Israel, including Americans, were taken mistakenly and that they would be released unconditionally “when the time is right.” The U.S. has also worked with Qatar to block Iran from accessing that $6 billion.

Rule-breaking

Skepticism of government regulation remains a critical leg of the Republican agenda. But Rep. Bill Posey said too often, lawmakers have no say on what rules get imposed by administrations.

The Rockledge Republican filed the Rulemaking Accountability and Reform Act to address that fact. The legislation would require federal rule-making agencies to explicitly state or cite statutes and specific grants of authority from Congress that empowered the agency to make any given rule.

“Often federal agencies make rules and regulations, enforceable as laws, that go beyond their legislative mandate,” Posey said. “One way we can strengthen our economy and preserve our liberty is by tackling overregulation and excessive overreach by federal bureaucrats.”

Earlier this year, Posey filed a separate bill, the Cutting Unnecessary Red Tape and Bureaucracy (CURB) Act, which would require federal agencies to rescind three rules for everyone it imposes.

Finding the missing

The U.S. knows of at least 13 Americans living in Israel who remain unaccounted for, including Sagui Dakel-Chen, a 35-year-old whose parents live in Sarasota. Rep. Greg Steube said he’s closely following the situation involving the son of his constituents.

“It’s heartbreaking that over a week after the barbaric attacks on Israel, we still have 13 Americans that our government can’t locate,” the Sarasota Republican said. “As the federal representative for Sarasota County, I am doing absolutely everything in my power to help ensure the safe return of Sagui. My staff and I have been working on Sagui’s case for days and (have) been in contact with the State Department in an attempt to learn the most updated situation on hostage recovery and searches for missing Americans.”

Dakel-Chen lives in Eilat with his wife and two children, WWSB in Sarasota reports. Parents Gillian Kaye and Jonathan Dekel-Chen told the news station that the young father’s family hid in a bomb shelter when attacks took place, but he remained above ground to see what Hamas was doing.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, has been working with the family.

“Our office has since been in touch with Sagui Dekel-Chen’s stepmother, as well as the State Department, and provided them with his personal and family information as well as his last known whereabouts,” he said in a statement. “We are also working closely with the office of Congressman Cory Mills, who is personally on the ground in Israel, in order to help locate Sagui and help evacuate another one of Congressman Buchanan’s constituents.”

Steube stressed any family with loved ones missing in the region should call their Congressman and begin working with the State Department on finding them.

Dress for success

Most who are familiar with Rep. Brain Mast’s biography know the Stuart Republican lost his legs serving in Afghanistan. But afterward, he also volunteered to serve alongside the Israel Defense Forces, earning him a uniform for that nation.

Mast drew attention this week as he donned that uniform in the halls of Congress.

“As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel,” he posted on X. “Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform.”

He referenced the fact Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat of Palestinian heritage, has a Palestinian flag on display in her office.

Mast’s display drew attention from the anti-Republican MeidasTouch Network, which noted Mast’s volunteer service only included noncombat civilian support duties, and he was never an IDF soldier.

Mast made no apologies. “Apparently, the Left was a little triggered by my choice of shirt on Friday. I STAND with Israel on my two metal legs, just as I did when I volunteered alongside the IDF following my service in the U.S. Army!” he posted.

But not all criticism came from the left. Stephen Miller, a close adviser to Trump, said both Mast and Tlaib were out of order demonstrating loyalty to other nations in the halls of Congress.

“I have endless respect and endless admiration like you do for Brian Mast, his service and what he’s done for our country,” he told The Ingraham Angle. “But clearly, you cannot and you do not wear a foreign military uniform, regardless of whether they’re a partner or ally of the United States into the halls of Congress. You don’t do it.”

Tension with Columbia

Relations between Israel and Colombia nearly disintegrated after Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro compared the treatment of Palestinians to infamous Nazi President Adolf Hitler’s practices. Now South Florida Republicans are condemning the comparison.

“At this time when Israel is reeling from a heinous attack on innocent men, women, children and the elderly, it is crucial that the world unequivocally affirm Israel’s right to self-defense, condemn terrorism, and express solidarity with the people of Israel,” said Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican. “This is why it is particularly abhorrent when a ‘leader’ such as Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, compares Israel engaging in self-defense to the abhorrent actions of the Nazis.”

Petro’s remarks on social media and to the media started a contentious exchange with Israeli leaders. He said, “Democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics” and that “no democrat in the world can accept Gaza being turned into a concentration camp.” The remarks earned coverage in the Miami Herald, in a market with one of the highest concentrations of Colombian Americans in the U.S.

An ambassador for Israel called out the remarks and threatened to withhold security assistance to Colombia, which prompted Petro’s administration to threaten exiling representatives of Israel from Columbia.

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Hialeah Republican, called the remarks unacceptable.

“We are appalled by President Petro’s unhinged and antisemitic posts on X,” she said. “In no universe should any leader, especially one that governs a democratic nation, compare Israel to Nazi Germany and accuse it of genocide. Comments such as these inflame antisemitism and threaten the security of Colombia’s Jewish community. President Petro’s continued anti-democratic behavior and hostility with the truth threaten our historic bilateral relationship.”

Díaz-Balart said it’s imperative Petro rescind the remarks and apologize.

“Now must be a time of moral clarity, not drawing false equivalencies to justify an unjustifiable position,” he said.

“It is shameful that the Colombian president’s sympathies seem to lie with the terrorists rather than their victims and that he further insults the Jewish people by flippantly invoking the horrors of the Holocaust to delegitimize the State of Israel during one of the darkest times of its 75-year history.”

Petro so far has remained unrepentant and has denied his remarks were antisemitic.

“From the people of Israel, I demand help in the peace of Colombia and help in the peace of Palestine and the world,” he posted. “Colombia, as Bolívar and Nariño taught us, is a sovereign and just independent people. Someday, the army and government of Israel will ask us for forgiveness for what their men did in our land, unleashing the genocide. I will hug them, and they will cry for the murder of Auschwitz and Gaza and for the Colombian Auschwitz.”

On this day

Oct. 17, 1871 — “Ulysses Grant suspends habeas corpus to fight Klan” via Emerging Civil War — President Grant suspended the Writ of habeas corpus in nine counties in South Carolina. During the previous year, the Ku Klux Klan and other White supremacist armed groups unleashed a campaign of violence against African Americans and representatives of the state and federal governments in those counties. Habeas corpus allows the prisoner to be heard by a court to challenge an unlawful arrest. The phrase means “Produce the body.” While not an exact translation from Latin, it signifies the court’s role in demanding that a prisoner appear before the court, whether the police want the detainee to go to court or not.

Oct. 17, 1979 — “Jimmy Carter signs measure creating Department of Education” via The New York Times — The Cabinet-level department, a 1976 Carter campaign promise, is not scheduled to come into existence for at least several months. Administration aides said the process for selection of a new Cabinet secretary was still “wide-open” and it would probably take additional time to complete the enormous technical and logistical arrangements needed to ease the way for the new department. Opponents had charged the department would lead to federal encroachment in local education matters and would expand an already sprawling bureaucracy. The legislation won approval in Congress last month after a vigorous lobbying campaign by the National Education Association.

