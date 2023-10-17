More Florida Republicans come out in support of Jim Jordan

More Republicans in Florida are coming around to support U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, told Florida Politics ahead of a GOP Conference vote that he was leaning toward Majority Leader Steve Scalise. But after Scalise dropped out, Bean is moving on.

“Bean all in for Jordan,” he texted Florida Politics.

Several other lawmakers who largely remained mum have also come out for the House Judiciary Chairman.

The Hill published an op-ed from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, endorsing Jordan.

“Jim has been tenacious in his quest to ensure a government that is transparent and accountable,” Bilirakis wrote. “He has worked to root out corruption in federal agencies, including the IRS, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.”

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn issued a statement this weekend supporting Jordan.

“Time is of the essence to get our government up and running. There is too much at stake both domestically and globally,” the Panama City Republican said. “I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House because we need a Speaker to help us secure disaster funding for those affected by Hurricane Idalia and help the Israeli people who are fighting Hamas. The House GOP must support Congressman Jordan so we can return to our constitutional duty of serving our constituents.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, posted on X he would also support Jordan.

“Working to build support for Jim Jordan as House Speaker,” he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Republican, backed Jordan in the most recent conference vote. So did U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan refused to vote for Jordan in conference after Jordan lost to Scalise on a separate vote but then forced him out of the contest. But now Buchanan said he will back Jordan in a floor vote on Tuesday.

But not everyone in the delegation is ready to take that step. Both U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, and John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, remain angry at the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy that led to the mid-Congress leadership fight.

Giménez published a press release on Monday reiterating his plan to vote for reinstating McCarthy. He also pushed back on rumors he would participate in a vote that would lift Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries into the Speaker’s chair.

I am supporting Republican Speaker McCarthy and intend on voting for him on the House Floor,” he posted on X. “I will NEVER support socialist Hakeem Jeffries and anything to the contrary is a fabrication and a flat-out lie. Last week, eight colleagues joined all the socialist Democrats to carry-out a coup against our duly-elected Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy. These 8 lit the fuse and every Democrat in Congress provided the gunpowder to overthrow the will of 96% of Republicans in Congress who voted to retain Speaker McCarthy. I will not partake in this despicable coup. Speaker McCarthy should have never been removed to begin with.”

U.S. Rep. Marío Diaz-Balart was a vocal Scalise supporter and voiced anger when the Louisiana Republican was driven from the race despite winning a conference vote. He has not endorsed Jordan to date.

U.S. Reps. Laurel Lee and María Elvira Salazar have not publicly declared who they will support.