Vern Buchanan will now support Jim Jordan for Speaker

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan now says he will support U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for Speaker.

The Longboat Key Republican, Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, previously said he would not back the Ohio Republican. He said last week he was unhappy with the chaotic leadership fight that has left the House paralyzed since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

Buchanan previously endorsed Majority Leader Steve Scalise to succeed McCarthy. Scalise went on to win a conference vote, but was far short of 217 votes needed to clinch a floor vote with the full House voting. Democrats are expected to vote as a block for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Scalise, facing the threat of Jordan supporters refusing to back him on the floor, ended his bid on Thursday.

Over the last few days, conversations between Jordan and Buchanan unfolded, and Buchanan announced he would back the House Judiciary Committee Chair.

“Just received a call from Jim Jordan and had a very productive conservation,” Buchanan posted on X. “I informed him that I will be offering my support on the House floor. While I have always said that Jim is a good friend, I am deeply frustrated by the way this process has played out.”

Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler, a former Buchanan aide, said he had conversations with the Congressman as well and urged him to support Jordan. Ziegler posted a message earlier in the day pushing back on online reports Buchanan would work with Democrats to find a consensus choice.

“I stressed the preference for Jordan and he stressed that any claim that he is working to cede power to Democrats is NOT TRUE,” Ziegler posted.

Ziegler told Florida Politics he has had conversations with other Florida Representatives as well, though he did not disclose further details.

Buchanan hosted a fundraiser at his Longboat Key estate in 2020 headlined by Jordan.

But there remains uncertainty about Jordan’s prospects. He can only lose four Republican votes and still reach the 217-vote threshold to win Speaker on a first ballot. Three other Republicans have publicly said they don’t intend to vote for Jordan.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, also endorsed Scalise for Speaker and has withheld from supporting Jordan.

U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, and John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, both have publicly said they intend to vote to reinstate McCarthy as Speaker.