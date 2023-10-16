Rick Bradshaw hits nearly $100K in Q3 fundraising

Incumbent Ric Bradshaw is approaching the half-million mark in money raised for his bid to become the most-elected Sheriff in Palm Beach County history.

Bradshaw, now seeking a sixth term as a Democrat, was first elected in 2004 and became the longest-serving Sheriff in Palm Beach County history in March. That was the point he outlasted Richard Willie, who resigned from office midway through his fifth term in 1995.

Between his personal account and political committee, Friends of Ric Bradshaw, the Sheriff has raised about $450,000 this election cycle and fell shy of $100,000 for the third quarter, financial reports show.

With $21,961 in expenses this cycle, Bradshaw has $428,000 to defend his seat against his former second-in-command, who is mounting a challenge.

That challenger, Republican Michael Gauger, has raised about $117,000 in his bid and spent about $16,000. He did not return an inquiry on whether he also has a political committee.

Bradshaw has won the endorsement of high-profile Republican and Democrats alike. Meanwhile, Gauger has the backing of Palm Beach County’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Lewis Stahl of Boca Raton, was Bradshaw’s biggest donor, giving $20,000. Court records Stahl pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2019 and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and fined $75,000.

Bradshaw’s political committee also received $5,000 from G.L. Homes of Florida and $2,500 from Iron Spring Farm, a Coatesville, Pennsylvania, horse breeder. Other notable donations to Bradshaw’s campaign came from Richard Jenkins, North Palm Beach Police Chief, the Cigna Group Employees PAC and the Economic Council of Palm Beach, contributing $1,000 each.

Out of the $8,642 Bradshaw spent in the last quarter, records show the most — $5,000 — went to Cornerstone Solutions in West Palm Beach.

Beyond Stahl’s donation, real estate interests represented the biggest, single sector of his support, accounting for $11,000 in donations.

Gauger’s support appears more diffuse, with 67 donations coming into his personal account. All but 14 of them were for less than $1,000. Meanwhile, just 10 of the 72 donations that Bradshaw received this quarter were less than $1,000.

For expenditures, Gauger’s biggest checks went to Patriot Games. He sent $4,500 out of the $7,350 he spent this quarter to the Wellington political consulting company.

Both Bradshaw and Gauger are facing Primary Elections on Aug. 20 before they come face-to-face in November 2024.

Bradshaw must get by Democrat Alex Freeman, a former major with the Riviera Beach police. Bradshaw defeated him in the Primary in 2020. As of Sept. 30, Freeman has raised $31,000 for his bid and spent $10,000.

Gauger will face Republican Lauro Diaz, who spent 27 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, rising to captain of various divisions. He was also in the 2020 race for Sheriff and lost to Bradshaw in the General Election. He did not raise any money in the third quarter. Overall, though, he has raised nearly $15,000 and spent $3,300.

Anthony Sakal, a Palm Beach Gardens veterinarian, filed to run for Sheriff last week but then withdrew a couple of days later.

The campaigns were facing a deadline to report all transactions up until Sept. 30 last week.