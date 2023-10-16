James St. George massively outraises rest of HD 19 field

Republican James St. George posted one of the strongest fundraising quarters in the state in House District 19 during the third quarter.

St. George added nearly $76,700 in contributions from July through September, notably while spending just over $2,700. That included a $43,000 check George contributed himself, bringing his self-funding in the race to almost $158,000.

Combined with strong fundraising from his May launch, the physician boasts nearly $274,000 in total donations. While most of that came out of pocket, he’s still raised more outside dollars than all competitors combined. Bottom line, he started October with more than $269,000 still available to spend.

He has received a number of donations from medical professionals through both individual doctors and political committees for trade groups. The Doctors Company PAC, Focus EYEMD and Emergency Care for Florida, for example, have all given maximum $1,000 donations.

More striking, his competition showed no real financial gains. One Republican opponent, Daryl Boyer, raised nearly $9,000 but repaid himself $10,000 after making a candidate loan in that amount in June. Boyer has raised upward of $20,000 in outside contributions and closed the quarter with more than $11,300 cash-on-hand.

A third Republican candidate, Donald O’Brien, hasn’t reported any contributions since May, but has $26,234 available to use.

Beyond his official campaign account, the political committee Friends of James St. George also raised $8,500 in the quarter and has nearly $32,200 in cash-on-hand.

In a district where 58% of voters went for Donald Trump in the last Presidential Election, the Republican Primary will likely determine who fills the open seat.

The winner of the open seat will succeed Rep. Paul Renner, now the Florida House Speaker. Term limits prevent Renner from seeking another term.

Democrat Thomas Adam Morley has filed to run, but also did not post any fundraising in the last quarter. To date, he has raised just $2,000 but put up $7,000 in candidate loans.