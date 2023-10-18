Poll: Ron DeSantis more popular than Matt Gaetz

New polling shows that Florida’s Governor is more popular than a firebrand Congressman from the Panhandle who has been in national news lately for his own reasons.

The survey from The Economist and YouGov gauged the popularity of Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz. Across the board, DeSantis has better numbers even though both men are underwater with the public at large.

DeSantis has 35% approval overall, compared to 48% disapproval. Among men, he has 43% approval with 48% disapproval. Women are less favorably disposed to the Governor, with 28% approval and 49% disapproval.

While DeSantis is technically underwater with all races, age groups and income brackets, his approval numbers are best with three groups.

Among White voters, DeSantis has 41% approval against 46% disapproval. Senior citizens are another source of strength, with 45% of the 65-plus set regarding the Governor favorably and 47% unfavorably. He also draws support from voters making more than $100,000 a year, with 43% approval and 47% disapproval.

Those who claim to be Donald Trump voters from 2020, Republicans, and conservatives also approve of DeSantis overall. Among Trump 2020 voters, 72% regarding the Governor favorably. He also has 65% approval with Republicans, and 64% approval with conservatives.

Gaetz, who is credited or blamed for the chaos that has left the U.S. House of Representatives without a Speaker for the better part of this month, performs worse with all groups. He’s barely above water even with those right of center.

Gaetz has 41% favorability and 28% unfavorability among Trump 2020 voters, 37% approval and 28% disapproval among Republicans, and 39% favorability and 27% unfavorability among self-identified conservatives.

Overall, the Congressman has 23% approval, with just 15% of female voters regarding him favorably.

Gaetz does best with voters under the age of 30, with 28% approval and 28% disapproval among young voters. While he has 33% approval with voters making more than $100,000 a year, he is underwater with them, as 48% of that group disapproves of him.

The poll of 1,500 adults was in the field from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.