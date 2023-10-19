Statement supporting Israel shows rift in Jewish Legislative Caucus mended

Florida’s Jewish Legislative Caucus released a statement of its support for Israel that showed a falling out with two Republican members was over.

Just after Oct. 7’s deadly terrorist attack in the Holy Land, Republican Rep. Mike Caruso of North Palm Beach announced his departure from the Jewish Legislative Caucus. He cited the caucus’ delay in issuing a statement supporting Israel as his reason for leaving.

On the same email thread as Caruso’s resignation, Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County weighed in. He accused the Democrats on the caucus of trying to produce a statement that would pass muster with the more liberal wing of the blue team.

The spat sprang into view last week when an online news outlet, The Jolt, published a report that Caruso’s wife, Tracy Caruso, wrote. It also came out that Fine had quit the Jewish Legislative Caucus earlier in the year over political disagreements with the Jewish Democrats.

Wednesday, though, it appeared all was mended, and both lawmakers’ names appeared in the statement. Neither of the Republicans responded to a request for further comment. And one Democratic lawmaker disputed that Fine had rejoined the caucus.

But the release listed 13 lawmakers under the statement, including Caruso and Fine.

“The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus stands together with our leadership who condemned the terrorist atrocities of Hamas and Iran visited upon the people of Israel,” the statement read, noting the right that Israel had to defend itself. “We are proud that the Florida Legislature supports the sovereign nation of Israel. There is no room in a civilized world for inhumanity and acts of violence.”

The statement came a little more than two hours after Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, both Republicans, issued a joint statement. They condemned Hamas’ attacks as “barbaric,” stated support for Israel “unequivocally,” and called for the end of all financial support for the Iranian government, Hamas, Hezbollah, and any other organization publicly supporting these attacks.

A news release that announced the joint proclamation contained statements from Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book and Fine, denouncing the attacks and supporting Israel.

On social media, though, Fine unleashed vitriol against those supporting Palestine. Since the violence began, he’s routinely called pro-Palestine demonstrators “animals” and accused one lawmaker of having bloodied hands for defending Joe Biden’s actions.

Fine wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and posted it on social media calling for any student organization in any of the state-run universities and colleges to be expelled if they “justify the killing of Jews.” He also wants the same for any student participating in these rallies. He also asked for the firing of any faculty member “who has propagated, excused or encouraged this genocide.

He vented his anger at Wednesday’s joint statement. He described the 3,000-year history of persecution Jewish people have survived, recalling the violence they have endured. One 3-year-old Jewish girl survived because she was hidden under slaughtered family members as their bodies grew cold.

“The monsters aren’t just over there,” he said. “Turn on the news, and you will see … the largest scale demonstration of antisemitism in the history of the world … Jews, not just in Israel, but right here in Florida, do not feel safe today.”

Another Jewish Republican in the caucus said she was glad the caucus kerfuffle was over.

“I’m happy to see everyone working together,” said Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach. “We’re united in the duties of our office and what’s in our hearts.”