Donald Trump camp crows about poll that says only 1 candidate can beat Joe Biden

The Republican presidential race is a one-sided affair according to polls, a reality not missed by the Donald Trump campaign.

In its regular “Sunday note” email, Team Trump is calling attention to the latest Harvard-Harris survey, noting the General Election side and the Primary side of the survey.

Regarding the General Election side, they note the poll “shows (former) President Trump beating Joe Biden by 4%. That same poll, by the way, shows Biden leading both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis by 4%.”

The issue for both DeSantis and Haley is an inability in this survey to consolidate Republicans, which may be a function of at least some GOP voters being Trump-only in their orientation. While Biden takes 82% of Democrats against DeSantis, for example, only 76% of Republicans say they would vote for DeSantis in the hypothetical. Haley, meanwhile, takes 66% of Republicans against Biden, while 80% of Democrats say they would support the President in that scenario.

Trump has no such problems consolidating his own party in this survey.

In a hypothetical two-way race against Biden, he takes 87% of Republicans overall, and 92% when “leaners” are factored in to the calculation.

When independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is added to the mix, Trump still holds much of that support, taking 77% of Republicans when leaners are not factored in, and 80% when they are. Conversely, less than 70% of Democrats commit to Biden under the same scenario.

The addition of a second independent, Cornel West, doesn’t change the math much either. Trump takes 78% of Republicans and 80% when the leaners are added, while Biden is below 70% even when leaners are added in.

Primary polling reflects the strong Trump preference of the Republican sample, and is consistent with most recent surveys of the race. The former President is the choice of 60% of respondents, up 3 points from September. DeSantis is at 11%, Haley at 7%, and other names are further back still.